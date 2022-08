BTS music leaves ARMY grooving and transcends them into a different world. In the last couple of years, BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – have dropped some English singles and BTS Butter is one of them. The peppy track has been a huge hit amongst pop music lovers. And it has achieved a new milestone recently. And with that, 8 of the Bangtan Boys' songs have surpassed that milestone in their career. BTS ARMY, it's y'all's doing. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope's stylish collection of Dotori bags will make you very jealous – view pics

BTS Butter surpasses 800M views on MV

BTS' popular song Butter has now surpassed 800M views on Instagram. Yes, you read that right. 800M is not a small feat. BTS ARMY loves all of the Bangtan Boys' songs so much that they cannot stop streaming them. Sometimes, to make records, ARMYs get on streaming. It is one of the ways of the ARMYs to showcase their love for the boys. On 25th August, Butter surpassed 800M views on YouTube. Butter achieving the milestone is being widely discussed in Hollywood News.

Butter is the 8th MV to surpass 800M views

Butter is the eighth MV in the overall discography of BTS to have achieved this incredible feat. Yes, you read that right. Before Butter, other songs of BTS to surpass 800M views on YouTube include DNA, Boy With Luv, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dynamite, and Blood Sweat & Tears. Out of these songs, DNA, IDOL, Dynamite, MIC Drop and Boy With Luv have crossed 1B views on YouTube. BTS' Butter is inching closer to 1B by the way.

Meanwhile, BTS is now focussing on their individual discography or artistry. BTS rapper J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok dropped his first solo album Jack In The Box a couple of weeks ago which was widely appreciated by everyone. On the other hand, Jungkook has collaborated with Charlie Puth for a single called, Left And Right which has been nominated at the VMAs this year for Song of Summer. The rest of the BTS members are expected to release their solo projects anytime.