BTS: Hollywood magazine recommends Jimin's name for Interstellar producer's BIG project K-Pop: Lost In America and we cannot keep calm

It was recently reported that production company CJ ENM will team up with the producer of Interstellar and Hope Floats, Lynda Obst and the executive producer of Parasite, Miky Lee for a movie titled K-Pop: Lost In America, which will be directed by JK Youn known for helming Haeundae and Ode To My Father. While the director has said that he plans to cast the K-pop stars to give the film a global appeal, Hollywood magazine, Paper has recommended BTS member Jimin's name, which made the ARMY super-excited. Interestingly, Jimin is very popular in USA for his good looks, humble nature and neutral approach towards all genders. Also Read - When BTS members REVEALED who are the mother, father and grandfather in the Bangtan Boys group – watch video

Talking about this road-trip film, CJ ENM said in a statement, "We expect a fresh film that reflects the world’s high interest in K-pop and Hallyu content and the trend of multiculturalism… As it is an ambitious global project, we will do our best to make a high-quality film that meets audience’s expectations." The vice-chairman of the production said, "K-Pop and K-culture have never been more in-demand. Combining CJ ENM’s globally recognized production capabilities with the brilliant minds of smash-hit creators Lynda Obst and JK Youn, we have no doubt that we will be able to showcase a very special movie that will appeal to a global audience and K-Pop fans alike." Also Read - BTS member Jimin REVEALS the secret that makes his dance moves more dynamic and desi ARMY will find it truly relatable

Well, we definitely think that casting Jimin in this road-trip venture would be fun. What are your thoughts? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.