BTS' youngest member Jungkook came online on Weverse a couple of minutes ago. He seems to have finally gotten a chance to have a look at a LIVE he conducted last night on Weverse. After checking out his live video, BTS' Jungkook came online again and told the ARMYs that they should have informed him about looking tanned in the video. Well, Jungkookie, ARMYs were just happy to see you, for starters. And secondly, it doesn't matter to the ARMYs if you are tanned, Jungkook. Anyway, the Run BTS singer had a chat with the ARMYs and it turned funny soon.

Jungkook chats with ARMY on Weverse; gets called baby

So, after talking about the tan, Jungkook proceeded to ask the ARMYs for recommendations on good sunscreen that'll protect him from getting tanned. Jungkook added that his skin is very sensitive and hence asked ARMY for recommendations based on his skin type. One of the ARMYs called him a baby and asked him how about getting sunscreen meant for babies. Jungkook, however, replied to the ARMY saying that he is not a baby. BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook just turned 25 yesterday, as per the international age. His Korean age is 26. Jungkook's birthday interaction has been a topic of discussion in Hollywood News. Check out the interactions here:

ARMYs have a laugh at Jungkook's reaction to being called a baby

ARMYs are tripping over how Jungkook reacted to being called a baby. Well, Jungkook has grown up in front of everyone. He is the Golden Maknae of BTS and is considered as the baby of BTS. ARMY is going bonkers over the Bad Decisions and Left and Right singer's Weverse posts and comments. Check out their Twitter reactions here:

jungkook keeps saying he’s not a baby ????? NO YOU AREEEE — kim (@yoonminicart) September 2, 2022

hi baby jungkook

you are just a baby ? — Aqsa yunus (@yunus_aqsa) September 2, 2022

No offence but Jungkook is still a baby — Anshi⁷ sexy nukim (@ttaevearr) September 2, 2022

jungkook could be at his grandkids baby shower and he'd still be no. 1 baby there to me idk idk — mehak ⁷ (@peakboytae) September 2, 2022

And jungkook : I'm not a baby.......

ARMYs : then why you look like baby ALWaYS to us........?!?!?!? !?

???‍♀?‍♀???????????? pic.twitter.com/NOTR6yCQnB — ??bunnykook?? (@AnshaG6) September 2, 2022

Jungkook is in fact very much a baby. — Misha(。•̀ᴗ-)✧ ⁷Jungkook Day~∞ (@_purple_haze_x) September 2, 2022

“im not a baby” - pt 2 when jungkook started to copycat a motorcycle engine pic.twitter.com/ZX8tfgSPE1 — ؘ (@rosiescoeur) September 2, 2022

Jungkook's second reply to a fan in years, so lucky!

Jk denying he is a baby means he is baby ?, he is so cute https://t.co/Q7AZbJYuW5 — Lin? | Googie Day ?❣️?‍♀️ (@Jeonsmanboobs) September 2, 2022

"I'm not a baby"- he's said.

Are you sure Jungkook?????? pic.twitter.com/Smz1eAvPtV — *⋆☽ਅੰਜਲੀ⁷ ⟭⟬??????-???⟬⟭ (@moonluvrseokjin) September 2, 2022

He acts cute like a baby, talks in pout like a baby I know he's not a baby but i can't help but calling him a baby?? pic.twitter.com/lAZaBXgtdQ — Jeon Jungkook BestFriend?? (@blueberryJK23) September 2, 2022

Jungkook is whining that he isn’t a baby. Hahaha Oh, boy. He’s such a baby. — angge ☾ (@jiminsshi1108) September 2, 2022

Jungkook's Vlive interaction with fans

Jungkook came online on Weverse late in the night. He turned it into a singing session. He sang a lot of songs such as Just One Day, Ddaeng, Christmas Tree, Paradise and also Magic Shop which won the ARMY's hearts. Jin dropped by when Jungkook conducted his live session. Their interaction online won a lot of hearts.