BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back on Weverse. The My Universe singer had been responding to some of the ARMYs messages on Weverse. And an ARMY asked Taetae to share a selfie as they wanted to see him. But V being himself shared a picture with the star of BTS In the Soop 2 'Bam' instead of a selfie. It is a throwback picture when Bam was very small. Talking about the picture, it is a very adorable one wherein the Permission To Dance singer is seen embracing Bam in a bear hug. He has captioned the post saying, "I took care of Bam when he was young," (literal Google translation reads). Check out the pawww-dorable picture here:

Seeing Taehyung's picture with Bam has sent the BTS ARMY into a meltdown. They are showering the two of them with love and expressing gushing over their adorable bond. Let's check out ARMY's reaction to Taehyung's picture with Bam here:

taetae w bam what if my heart just explodes https://t.co/UF9WM8jGlw — gg⁷ ? slow (@pumpkinjimim) November 16, 2021

taetae and jungkook with Bam?? pic.twitter.com/GZn0ueUGBz — Sharu Patil (@SharuPatil3) November 16, 2021

TaeTae and bam they look so adorable i can't take off my eyes in this picture ??❤? pic.twitter.com/AHY2hKDfFG — Meghla⁷??? (@JeonMeghal) November 16, 2021

too soft for little bam with uncle taetae ?? pic.twitter.com/z2ICcQnhYK — ًgen | semi-ia ? (@jeonluvkoo) November 16, 2021

TAEHYUNG WITH TINY BAM! THEY'RE LOOKING SO GOOD. ?: I raised bemie when he was young Yes taetae we been knew you're bam's second dad.#kimtaehyung #taehyung #V #BTSV pic.twitter.com/6aQlgOyaXc — tae bear? (@taetaekooklife) November 16, 2021

SAGDASDGSADHGASD TAETAE AND BABY BAM IM GONNA CRY FR??????????? — ∙ ө ∙ (@weejimin) November 16, 2021

I’m melting at the way taetae holds Yeontan and bam ? — so safe inside his hands :(( #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/djNh2OV2KR — LD (@LDV33955294) November 16, 2021

For those not in the know (highly unlikely), this time around for BTS In the Soop 2, Jungkook had taken his pet pooch, Jeon Bam with him. Bam is a Doberman. He is quite young and hence, JK reasoned that Bam couldn't be left alone for so many days. It is said that Bam (also known as Bahm) was just 4 months old when BTS in the Soop 2 was shot. So, tagged along with the septet - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) was an eighth member Jeon Bam. Jungkook's furry little pooch enjoyed his stay with the members. He played with everyone. However, he was most comfortable with V.

Just a couple of days ago, V had shared a picture with Yeontan, his pet pooch. A cute little pomeranian. In the latest Bangtan Bomb episode, wherein the BTS members got to interact with little pooches, V revealed that Yeontan had become a Godzilla size now. It had sparked off memes.

ARMY, that's twice a treat from Taehyung for y'all.