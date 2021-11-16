BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back on Weverse. The My Universe singer had been responding to some of the ARMYs messages on Weverse. And an ARMY asked Taetae to share a selfie as they wanted to see him. But V being himself shared a picture with the star of BTS In the Soop 2 'Bam' instead of a selfie. It is a throwback picture when Bam was very small. Talking about the picture, it is a very adorable one wherein the Permission To Dance singer is seen embracing Bam in a bear hug. He has captioned the post saying, "I took care of Bam when he was young," (literal Google translation reads). Check out the pawww-dorable picture here: Also Read - BTS member Jungkook's cute bond with his pawsome friend Bam changes ARMY's opinion about Dobermans
Seeing Taehyung's picture with Bam has sent the BTS ARMY into a meltdown. They are showering the two of them with love and expressing gushing over their adorable bond. Let's check out ARMY's reaction to Taehyung's picture with Bam here:
For those not in the know (highly unlikely), this time around for BTS In the Soop 2, Jungkook had taken his pet pooch, Jeon Bam with him. Bam is a Doberman. He is quite young and hence, JK reasoned that Bam couldn't be left alone for so many days. It is said that Bam (also known as Bahm) was just 4 months old when BTS in the Soop 2 was shot. So, tagged along with the septet - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) was an eighth member Jeon Bam. Jungkook's furry little pooch enjoyed his stay with the members. He played with everyone. However, he was most comfortable with V.
Just a couple of days ago, V had shared a picture with Yeontan, his pet pooch. A cute little pomeranian. In the latest Bangtan Bomb episode, wherein the BTS members got to interact with little pooches, V revealed that Yeontan had become a Godzilla size now. It had sparked off memes.
ARMY, that's twice a treat from Taehyung for y'all.
