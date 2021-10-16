Last night (KST) BTS In the Soop season 2's first episode was released. BTS ARMY had been looking forward to the healing scenery featuring the Bangtan boys. For the uninitiated, BTS In the Soop is a reality TV series wherein the global K-pop stars take a break of a week and spend time in the forest doing things they love. And ever since the episode is out, the BTS ARMY has been going crazy! They have been talking about loads of things the septet did in the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2. From Jungkook's nipple piercing to karaoke session early in the morning and more, let's have a dekko at what ARMY has been talking about from the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2. Also Read - BTS ARMY hail Kim Taehyung aka V as a 'real tiger' after he seemingly claps back at the dating rumours on Weverse – read tweets

BTS' Golden Maknae aka, Jeon Jungkook has taken Twitter by a storm. Though it is not confirmed as such, ARMY is speculating that the Euphoria hitmaker has got his one of nipple pierced. ARMY is going wild over that thought. Jungkook, the youngest BTS member is fond of tattoos and piercings. He grabbed headlines for his eyebrow and lip piercing recently. There are speculations about his tongue piercings as well. Check out BTS ARMY's reactions over Jungkook's piercings here: Also Read - OMG! Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung DATING this business magnate's daughter? Here's all we know

jungkook got: eye brow piercing, lip piercing, now nipple piercing? what next jeon jungkook? septum piercing??? don’t trend nipple piercing guys??? if jungkook sees the piercing this will be his reaction and he will be on his way to get his nipple pierced??? pic.twitter.com/8oML4sjDJl — Bangtan’sBitch? BTS IN THE SOOP? (@sbitch_bangtan) October 16, 2021

So our assumptions were right Mr JEON JUNGKOOK

what do you have to say on this??? pic.twitter.com/XtzEvDO7Mn — I love my height (@spruhadadape) October 16, 2021

Also Read - BTS' Suga, RM and J-Hope's moon signs truly REFLECT their personalities and will leave ARMYs surprised

IN 2021 JEON JUNGKOOK

CHOOSE VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/NXkcO2M0Ch — I love my height (@spruhadadape) October 16, 2021

me being curious to jeon jungkook nipple piercing ? pic.twitter.com/bo0VQq91Mj — john⁷ (@imjhseok) October 16, 2021

i'm still not over the eyebrow one?jeon jungkook be wrecking us hard after turning 24? https://t.co/iVWlXtCA80 — Archita⁷ l NOTICED BY JIMIN ON 211013 (@JJK_OWNS_ME) October 16, 2021

Jungkook's Doberman pooch has also got the attention of the BTS ARMY. The fact that Jungkook is dad to a Doberman is a little hard to digest for the ARMY. Check out their reactions here:

Jeon Jungkook jugando y cuidando de Jeon Bam, esto es tan hermoso ???@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/fiZxvcB137 — Wendy¹³??☆ jimtober (@WendyCC13) October 16, 2021

Jeon Bam got the best dad Jeon Jungkook ?✋ pic.twitter.com/I58qOdiXda — jungkookjeon.197 (@Bts071306) October 16, 2021

this man is whipped for bam it’s too much? https://t.co/1zG2Khr4Kf — jz ⁷ | jeon bam enthusiast (@butterkookscart) October 16, 2021

appa kookie sm jeon bam gumusnya https://t.co/4jfM1kulJ7 — ₖₜₕ'ₛ gf? (@bbytaegurll) October 16, 2021

In the episode, Park Jimin aka Jimin sneaked up to Kim Seokjin aka Jin's room. It was like a Cinderella moment for the ARMY. Check out the reactions here:

romeo jimin sneaking up to juliet jin’s room through the window pic.twitter.com/uGB6bDpAtI — sobok sobok (@pjmvelvets) October 15, 2021

pov :jimin is romeo pic.twitter.com/f3dIKViUuY — mimi pics (@jimimstudio) October 15, 2021

jimeo [ jimin + romeo ] pic.twitter.com/uThWvSb5Sw — loving october boy (@jiminbeakie) October 15, 2021

ngl this reminds me of romeo and juliet ? jimin forbidden love era pic.twitter.com/l9svwd6YhW — ea⁷ ☾ •ᴗ• SINの法則 (slow) (@yoonjnchi) October 15, 2021

It seems the boys love karaoke. They can keep going day and night. Check out ARMY's reaction to the same here:

[BTS IN THE SOOP 2 SPOILER]

.

.

.

.

.

.

This karaoke machine is a blessing, joon and Tae are kwording me ??? — ∞하나⁷ - healing time ? (@hopekookiesbe7) October 15, 2021

Jikook really stayed up til the sun was coming up having a karaoke session ? pic.twitter.com/v3c7ELYOrb — Jikook Files⁷ (@JikooksFiles) October 15, 2021

ARMY is also talking about how much Jin values resting.

seokjin: to me, resting is not putting meaning into time spent for self-improvement. #IN_THE_SOOP_S2 pic.twitter.com/iwzvrQn2cY — daily bts comfort (@tanniescomfort) October 16, 2021

The way JHope hugged Taehyung to wake him up is melting ARMY's hearts.

It seems ARMy is not able to handle BTS working out in the gym:

joon working out in his fluffy hair, jammies and glasses im gonna CRYpic.twitter.com/x42jK5rbFW — pebbs (@shyguyrm) October 15, 2021

no but jungkook working out doing pull ups in his see through pjs.. with his arms and tattoos showing, look at his muscles... oh god pic.twitter.com/IbLg4NgL7u — jk updates ★ (@jjklve_) October 10, 2021

The presence of bugs sent BTS and ARMY into a tizzy.

playing rock-paper-scissors to decide their rooms and taehyung and hobi were trying to avoid the room with bugs ? pic.twitter.com/eTu6wOVLTx — v. (@archivefortt) October 15, 2021

PLEASE HOBI ATRACTING ALL THE BUGS EJFKFJFJF poor baby ?? pic.twitter.com/mMVxoxMxCx — hourly j-hope (@hourlyhobi) October 15, 2021

<jimin killed the bug for hobi>

? youre so cool

? i almost fell for you, really

? i almost fell in love with you pic.twitter.com/vEYT9WboBj — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) October 15, 2021

The gaming vibe was riding high too!

Chef Yoongi in action had ARMY going gaga!

domestic Yoongi is back pic.twitter.com/yzR2NPq9Et — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) October 15, 2021

Namjoon effortlessly making memes!

ALSO NAMJOON IS A MOOD. A NEW MEME WAS BORN ? pic.twitter.com/6RzJdhwMnl — cess (@cesstwt_) October 15, 2021

how is namjoon so funny without trying pic.twitter.com/57fTkgbYyN — joobs ? (@namjincollab) October 15, 2021

Suga falling asleep while watching phone was relatable to tons!

yoongi falling asleep with his phone still in his hand i’m crying pic.twitter.com/h21ZQE1Wx8 — hourly yoongi (@hourIyng) October 15, 2021

Jimin's virtual wardrobe!

Boys showering Bam with love!