Last night (KST) BTS In the Soop season 2's first episode was released. BTS ARMY had been looking forward to the healing scenery featuring the Bangtan boys. For the uninitiated, BTS In the Soop is a reality TV series wherein the global K-pop stars take a break of a week and spend time in the forest doing things they love. And ever since the episode is out, the BTS ARMY has been going crazy! They have been talking about loads of things the septet did in the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2. From Jungkook's nipple piercing to karaoke session early in the morning and more, let's have a dekko at what ARMY has been talking about from the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2. Also Read - BTS ARMY hail Kim Taehyung aka V as a 'real tiger' after he seemingly claps back at the dating rumours on Weverse – read tweets
BTS' Golden Maknae aka, Jeon Jungkook has taken Twitter by a storm. Though it is not confirmed as such, ARMY is speculating that the Euphoria hitmaker has got his one of nipple pierced. ARMY is going wild over that thought. Jungkook, the youngest BTS member is fond of tattoos and piercings. He grabbed headlines for his eyebrow and lip piercing recently. There are speculations about his tongue piercings as well. Check out BTS ARMY's reactions over Jungkook's piercings here: Also Read - OMG! Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung DATING this business magnate's daughter? Here's all we know
Jungkook's Doberman pooch has also got the attention of the BTS ARMY. The fact that Jungkook is dad to a Doberman is a little hard to digest for the ARMY. Check out their reactions here:
In the episode, Park Jimin aka Jimin sneaked up to Kim Seokjin aka Jin's room. It was like a Cinderella moment for the ARMY. Check out the reactions here:
It seems the boys love karaoke. They can keep going day and night. Check out ARMY's reaction to the same here:
ARMY is also talking about how much Jin values resting.
The way JHope hugged Taehyung to wake him up is melting ARMY's hearts.
It seems ARMy is not able to handle BTS working out in the gym:
The presence of bugs sent BTS and ARMY into a tizzy.
The gaming vibe was riding high too!
Chef Yoongi in action had ARMY going gaga!
Namjoon effortlessly making memes!
Suga falling asleep while watching phone was relatable to tons!
Jimin's virtual wardrobe!
Boys showering Bam with love!
