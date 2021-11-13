BTS In The Soop 2 had its last episode yesterday. It had a number of lovely moments for ARMY. Some of them were between #JinKook. Yes, BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook and fake maknae Jin gave fans lots of aww-dorable content. We know the two have an awesome bond. Yesterday, we saw how Jin made small talk with Jungkook's doberman Bam and later proceeded to wake up Jungkook by cuddling up with him on bed. Jungkook was fast asleep when Jin crawled up and hugged his baby brother. It was too cute. He later told him that he had made a dish with tuna and he should eat it. Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

The two have played a lot of video games In The Soop. Yesterday, they took up a dance challenge. There is an adorable video of the two dancing with Namjoon looking at their cute moves. Jin is as usual a little extra in the video. A desi ARMY decided to edit the video adding Sunny Leone's iconic superhit Baby Doll song in the background. We must say it matches their moves very well. #JinKook were super cute in that dance video and we envy Kim Namjoon aka RM for having the best view ever. Check out the edited video...

This is not enough. Another ARMY has played the song Bom Diggy Diggy Bom from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the backdrop. Just see this one...

The equation between the eldest and youngest hyung is too sweet. In The Soop 2 we had moments where we saw Jin feeding Jungkook. Suga and Jin are two members who love to cook and feed others. The family vibes given by BTS are unparalleled. BTS is soon headed to the US where they will perform at the AMAs with Megan Thee Stallion. They will also do four concerts in Los Angeles with all their latest hits.