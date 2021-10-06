BTS In The Soop 2 Teaser: Away from the hustle of city life, Jungkook and Kim Taehyung describe the forest as a 'safe place' and time for 'healing'

Fans of BTS are damn excited for BTS In The Soop that will air on Weverse in a few days time. As we know, the boys will be living together in a huge mansion that has been specially made for them over a year. The house's construction cost Big Hit close to a million dollars. From a swimming pool to a basketball court and ATV bikes, it has a number of things for their comfort and recreation. In the new trailer, we have hear SUGA saying that he feels truly comfortable in such a space. He says it is delightful to enjoy a break with all the members just chilling. Also Read - BTS: Jimin did extra rehearsals for the Butter remix dance performance due to THIS reason

Jimin says he feels rested in the forest as his body and mind are both getting the downtime they need. With a schedule as packed as theirs, we can imagine the real value of sleep and off days. Jin says his concept of lazing is just doing nothing and maybe gaming all day long. In a cute moment, we can see him floating on the plastic unicorn in the swimming pool. For RM, this is sheer Me-Time. He says he wants to indulge in all his hobbies right from reading to painting. But the most moving statements come from Jungkook and Kim Taehyung. The former says he sees the forest as a safe place away from the hustle of the city.

We can truly understand what Jungkook is saying. With the 24x7 media glare on them in Seoul, being away in a tranquil environment means they can chill just by themselves. Kim Taehyung who looks happy playing a trumpet and vibing to the music says this is a real place for healing. It is evident that they cannot live away from each other. Seeing the teaser, a fan commented, "JK telling he is safe there literally makes me sad. My man should get some privacy," while another user wrote, "It makes me feel safe from that we can understand how hard was for JK to have a private life due to saesangs and fans...truly this made me sad as we all should know that they are normal human beings just like us and they too need privacy like us."

An ARMY wrote that Kim Taehyung has spoken about how the pandemic made him anguished and depressed. He/she commented, "The last comment from Taehyung that is one of the main things that I wanted to hear from him from the longest of time since pandemic hit us. Last year was tough for him so seeing him so happy, and even happier in ‘In the Soop’, I feel reassured. It broke me but at least I know he’s doing better now. I am always praying for your constant happiness, Taehyung."