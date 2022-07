While we are aware of K-pop boy band BTS and girl gang BLACKPINK, there's something called Wooga Squad too. It is made up of Peakboy, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik. Recently, there was an In The Soop Friendcation and the members of Wooga Squad had a blast. Each member has been given a nickname. BTS member V too has one but it is the sweetest nickname a star can ever have. And that too given by other stars. In the video we could see Park Seo-joon giving the nickname World Star to BTS' V. Does BTS ARMY approve of it? Of course! Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans are utterly upset with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's less screen time; trend 'Anuj is hope' demanding for more [VIEW TWEETS]

On Twitter, BTS ARMY is going all crazy over the nickname chosen for their favourite idol. Check out the tweets below and you would know.

(INFO) Each of Wooga squad member has their own nickname given by the members and written on their sweatshirts. For the maknae of the Wooga Squad (Kim Taehyung) the nickname chosen for him was (World Star) © JaneJ89196851 pic.twitter.com/xNPdPLoqw3 — Kim Taehyung Closet? ⓥ #WoogainThe Soop Today?? (@Vtaehyungcloset) July 22, 2022

bts v, kim taehyung, our world star ?✨ pic.twitter.com/bARGXMbecV — jada ♡ (@taehyungslov3) July 23, 2022

Kim "World Star" Taehyung I know that's right — Clara⁷ in the box | 아포방포 ∞ ? (@insertbtsurl) July 22, 2022

World star BTSV!!!

It's even cuter how Peakboy has the nickname 'Giant' and SeoJoon 'Clown' yet they gave Kim Taehyung an endearing 'World Star' #INTHESOOPフレンドケーション #フレンドケーション #인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/ruzDV8pHUn — Kei_TAEHYUNG KTH1 (rest) (@bangtannice7) July 22, 2022

Kim Taehyung is a World Star and Wooga's baby at the same time??? — Lynne¹¹⁹ (@vkooksjourney) July 22, 2022

seojun wrote bts alongside tae's name + world star :(( so cute i thought he wrote V or Kim Taehyung https://t.co/UcuXfQmpy3 — uchiha⁷ (@cyphober) July 22, 2022

On the other hand, Park gave the nickname 'The Giant' to Peakboy. To himself, he named, 'Clown'. How sweet is their bond? We like!