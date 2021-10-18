BTS In The Soop: Here's all you need to do to enjoy K-Pop band's luxurious filming location in person

Do you want to grab a chance to spend some time in BTS' luxurious filming location in person? Here's all you need to do. Also Read - From BTS’ hilarious vocal warm up to Jimin-Jungkook turning the set into a battleground – ARMY, watch all the fun the boys had while shooting for MTV Unplugged
To begin with, fans will have to enter a raffle from October 19th to the 31st at 10:00 PM (KST) for the chance to “enjoy a leisurely time with memories of the BTS members” in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do. Also Read - After Leonardo DiCaprio admits he's a huge BTS fan and names his favorite song, ARMY compares THIS band member to The Departed actor – view tweet
According to Koreaboo, "a total of 12 on-site visits (4 teams of 8 people per visit) will take place on November 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. Each visit includes a tour of the filming site, a special In the SOOP gift valued at ₩150,000 KRW (approximately $121 USD), plus additional gifts." Also Read - BTS Power! Jimin, V and Jungkook dominate Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021
Those customers who have bought more than ₩50,000 KRW (approximately $40 USD) In the SOOP merch from the show’s pop-up store are eligible to enter. Winners will receive an email and SMS notification on November 3.
Meanwhile, BTS are returning to Los Angeles for a mini-residency at the new SoFi Stadium, reports Billboard.com. The K-pop stars will bring the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA' to Inglewood, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2.
The in-person concert will mark the first time BTS have been able to be face-to-face with fans since the 2019 BTS World Tour. The news also arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the livestream concert BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', which will be held October 24.
BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.
Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.