BTS In The Soop: Here's all you need to do to enjoy K-Pop band's luxurious filming location in person

Do you want to grab a chance to spend some time in BTS' luxurious filming location in person? Here's all you need to do.

To begin with, fans will have to enter a raffle from October 19th to the 31st at 10:00 PM (KST) for the chance to "enjoy a leisurely time with memories of the BTS members" in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do.

According to Koreaboo, "a total of 12 on-site visits (4 teams of 8 people per visit) will take place on November 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. Each visit includes a tour of the filming site, a special In the SOOP gift valued at ₩150,000 KRW (approximately $121 USD), plus additional gifts."

Those customers who have bought more than ₩50,000 KRW (approximately $40 USD) In the SOOP merch from the show’s pop-up store are eligible to enter. Winners will receive an email and SMS notification on November 3.

Meanwhile, BTS are returning to Los Angeles for a mini-residency at the new SoFi Stadium, reports Billboard.com. The K-pop stars will bring the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA' to Inglewood, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2.

The in-person concert will mark the first time BTS have been able to be face-to-face with fans since the 2019 BTS World Tour. The news also arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the livestream concert BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', which will be held October 24.

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.

Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.