BTS members held a stunning concert in Busan which was attended by over 100K ARMYs live and millions online. And the Desi BTS ARMY held live streaming of BTS' Busan concert in Delhi! Yes, you read that right. A live streaming of the Busan concert was held at a hotel in Karol Bagh, Delhi which got a lot of attendance by the ARMY. It was the first-ever event organised by the ARMYs - Pranavy and Tulip. The pictures of the BTS ARMY enjoying the concert. Apart from the concert streaming, they also celebrated BTS member Jimin's birthday. Also Read - BTS to fulfill their mandatory military enlistment; Jin to join the training first [Read full statement]

Indian BTS ARMY conducts live streaming

Taking to their official handle, the organisers of the BTS concert streaming event, Pranavvy and Tulip, thanked the BTS ARMYs who attended the concert. There were about 150 people who gathered at 2:30 in the afternoon on the 15th of October to watch Yet To Come LIVE Busan. The ARMY thanked everyone who supported them in organising the event. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V shares a clip of their Run BTS rehearsals and it's proof of their immense hardwork for Busan Concert [Watch]

For the unversed, the handle, aesthetics_of_bts, has been organising a lot of BTS events. Be it donation drives on the birthdays of the BTS members or the fundraisers. Currently, they are promoting the fundraisers in honour of BTS member Park Jimin aka Jimin's birthday. The fundraiser is for the promotion and education of girl child in the country. They are welcoming donations right now and will run through the end of October. The ARMYs also highlighted the same thanking the ones who attended so as to spread the word and boost the fundraising activity. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Johnny Depp's Queensland mansion sold at whopping price, BTS to join military soon and more

Advertisement

Check BTS ARMYs live streaming of Yet To Come LIVE Busan concert pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMY PROJECTS INDIA ?? (@aesthetics_of_bts)

BTS ARMY opens up on the live stream event

While talking to DNA, Pranavy revealed that every year they try to do different things on the birthday of BTS members so as to give back to society. They planted about 500 trees on Kim Namjoon aka RM's birthday. For Jungkook's birthday, they organised a collaring drive wherein they put reflective collars around the neck of strays to avoid accidents. Tulip also opened up on the event saying that they organise such events to have a good time and for fun and keep them engaged.

Meanwhile, in the latest BTS news, Kim Seokjin aka Jin will begin is military enlistment process by October end.