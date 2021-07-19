BTS' Indian ARMY dedicates Ek Villain song Humdard to RM and his response creates fan frenzy

The popular K-pop band, BTS aka Bangtan Boys has become a global phenomenon as we continues to witness the hike in their fanbase across the world. While the Indian ARMY has shown their love for the septet several times, an Indian fans dedicated 's song Humdard to the leader of the band RM as the lyrics of the song reads, "Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, ab aur kya hogi kahin (which loosely translates into your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)". Also Read - BTS: Butter, Permission To Dance and more songs by the septet that are a must have on your playlist while house-partying!

210718 Namjoon Weverse ?: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

?: Heaven is right here..~~~~?@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

RM responded to this song in his heart-winning way as he replied, "Heaven is right here," alongside a purple heart emoji. This reply from the handsome hunk made netizens emotional and they showered their love for RM on Twitter. Also Read - BTS: Jin's PERFECT Disney Prince material? This American composer cannot wait for his debut

The septet recently expressed their desire to visit India once the things turn normal as Jin told PTI, "We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given." Also Read - BTS: Throwback to when RM made us go aww over his cuteness as he responded to a flirty fan — watch video