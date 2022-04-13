BTS: Indian band The Nineteen sing Bangtan Boys' 4 iconic hits; ARMY you MUST-WATCH this 

BTS aka Bangtan Boys are one of the most popular boy bands in the world right now. They are not just ruling the hearts of the ARMYs but also a lot of musicians around the world. And today, we bring to you one of the videos of an Indian Boy band The Nineteen. The three boys crooned to BTS' four iconic hit numbers DNA, Idol, Dynamite and Pied Piper. The Nineteen are known for their cover versions of different songs. They even create mashups that go viral online and are loved by their fans. It seems The Nineteen are also fans of BTS, like y'all ARMY. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Fan threatens to sue BTS member Suga, Britney Spears announces pregnancy and more

The Nineteen created a short reel on BTS mashups. They begin with DNA followed by the chorus of Idol, the hook of Dynamite and mellow it out with Pied Piper's chorus. The Nineteen consists of three members Lav Jaiswal, Abhilash Murala and Arun O Conner. Some of the Desi BTS ARMYs saw the video and went berserk. We thought this video should reach more ARMYs. So, here you go... Also Read - BTS: From staring contest to giving flowers – Kim Taehyung aka V made sure ARMY had a gala time at the PTD Las Vegas concert

How did you like, ARMY? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us. Coming back to BTS, the Boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are in Las Vegas for their overseas schedule. They had a scheduled offline concert at the allegiant stadium. Two days of the concert are down and two more days are left. BTS will be performing on the 15th and 16th of April again. The concert goes live on the morning of the 16th and 17th of April in India due to the time difference. Six of the band members are performing on stage while Jin has been sitting out due to his surgery. However, that hasn't lessened his enthusiasm on stage.

Meanwhile, BTS are also touring and enjoying their Las Vegas visits. ARMYs are going crazy with their touristy posts on Instagram.