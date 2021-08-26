BTS' Indian fan does a gender reversal on Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari with Mr. Worldwide Handsome Jin - watch video

BTS is ruling hearts globally, and India also has a huge BTS ARMY. It is no secret that some members of India's BTS ARMY have excellent editing skills. Kriti Sanon's song Param Sundari from Mimi is a chartbuster and the anthem of the season. An Indian BTS fan has made a fan-made video where the person has replaced Kriti Sanon with BTS' Mr. Worldwide Handsome Kim Seokjin aka Jin. As we know, his breathtaking visuals have been a topic of discussion in the Korean and Western media. He has the perfect face cut, features and cute expressions which make our hearts go awww! Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope gives a sneak peek into HYBE INSIGHT museum and its a must-visit for ARMY!

Like Jin, Kriti Sanon is also blessed with good looks, height and a dazzling smile. Jin has been in the news of late as his brother Kim Seok-Jung is expecting his first child. It seems the unborn baby has been nicknamed Kim Butter by the doting uncle. Jin's song Epiphany has also created new records on Spotify. Fans are going gaga over Butter era Seokjin who is looking, singing and dancing like a dream. Kriti Sanon's Mimi was a movie about a young woman who decides to be a surrogate mother but faces a dilemma and how it changes her life.

The music for Param Sundari has been composed by AR Rahman. The maestro is also a fan of BTS. The good news is that Butter remix by Meghan Thee Stallion is coming on Friday. Fans are waiting the world over for this. She is known for her fabulous rapping skills. Every day, all members of BTS like RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and V are trending. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the oldest hyung of the band. Fans love his caring, funny and cute personality as much as those awesome visuals. Of late, the demand to see Jin in a K-Drama has been gaining momentum and how.