BTS’ Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most heart-warming way and the leader’s reaction will win all Army’s hearts

BTS leader RM is known for being emotional, honest and very entertaining when he is interacting with fans. So when he got chatty with fans on social media platform Weverse earlier this week, we know there would be moments that will truly make our hearts go awww. Well this one is truly special since it involves RM and a BTS Army member from India. Also Read - BTS: Times when Jungkook gave a peak into his personality and left ARMY hunting for tissues to wipe tears

A fan from India, who identified as Ritu, penned a long post for RM where she wrote that she has become a better person ever since she got to know RM. Calling him “an amazing person with extraordinary talent”, Ritu further confessed that she really wished she could hold RM’s hand so that she could imbibe his positive spirit and experience a sense of peace. But being in sync with reality, she said, “But deep down, I know it's only possible in my dreams.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' latest decision disappoints ARMY; Angelina Jolie feared for family when married to Brad Pitt and more

But a part of her dream did come true when RM chose to respond to her post and dropped a loved-up emoji in the comments section. This truly must have made her day. Ritu wasn’t alone from the BTS’ Indian Army who caught RM’s attention during the session. Another one named Shreya shared a lengthy post, “Namjoon, you may never read this but if you do, I want you to know that there are thousands of us who love you for you! Not because you are an idol, but because you help us all to believe that we are perfect just how we are! As are you, you are perfect and you inspire me so much! I just wanted to thank you for never giving up, for making music, for being who you are but most of all... for being alive!” This again had RM’s attention and he dropped a loved-up emoji for Shreya’s heartfelt post. Also Read - Throwback to when V confessed of being 'jealous' of Jungkook for THIS reason

Well, if you are true blue Army, you would know this isn’t anything new or surprising. BTS and RM especially, are known for acknowledging fans’ feelings for them and responding to them as much as possible. And we can never have enough of such instances and stories that fill our heart with warmth. There is a reason why the BTS Army has been growing each day!