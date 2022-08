BTS is hailed as an inspiration for young people the world over. Their empowering lyrics promoted self love and emotional well being. India has done wonderfully in the Commonwealth Games 2022. One of the stars has been weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga. He is from Mizoram. The young man is quite active on Instagram. He shared a story where we can see him use lyrics from BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin's classic song Epiphany. The lines go like Not so perfect but so beautiful. Epiphany by Jin is one of the most healing songs by the K-Pop band. The song is hailed as a classic. Also Read - BTS: Desi Bangtan ARMYs stream Bad Decisions like crazy; India takes the second position after the US on YouTube numbers

Needless to say, Indian BTS ARMY was over the moon seeing this acknowledgement of the band. It is no secret that many people in India do not like BTS because of the deep-rooted homophobia. But this gesture from Jeremy Lalrinnunga has won over fans and how. A BTS fan from India tweeted, "That's so sweet..I love seeing our purple family thriving and growing here in India," while another one commented, "Every passing day...purple bloods seem to make me prouder." Jeremy Lalrinnunga is just 19. He is quite active on social media. The young man has got a hero's welcome back in his home state of Mizoram. Also Read - Love BTS photo cards? Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin's pics have been sold for as much as above Rs 60K [View List]

BTS fans of Kim Seokjin can expect a lot in the coming days. He has become a game planner with his fave gaming company, Maple Story. He is doing a special segment with them joining the firm on August 16, 2022. His song Epiphany completed four years recently. We congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga on his fab achievement. Also Read - BTS 'father' Bang Shi-Hyuk turns a year older; as ARMY celebrates #BANGPDDAY here are 5 facts about him every fan must know