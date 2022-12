BTS members and their net worth is often discussed. ARMY has often their financial habits. Members like Jungkook are known to be frugal while RM aka Kim Namjoon has expensive tastes like art. We have read stories of their expensive homes but they boys are not show-offs except for their fancy wardrobes that have best of brands. Well, BTS members played a game where they were given an imaginary 77.7 billion Korean won to invest in. All the seven had to come up with business propositions and each member was told to divide the money. This special game was a part of ARMY membership on Weverse. Also Read - BTS x Pathaan song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone song fits into Dynamite's choreography; fans say B in Bangtan stands for Bollywood

Well, Jin said he would plan a food delivery business while SUGA wants to start a hip-hop label. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is interested in a global clothing brand while RM would like to invest in art. Kim Taehyung aka V would like to open a pet hotel while Jimin and Jungkook had plans for dance and vocal schools. The results of the exercise has ARMY in splits. Jin aka Kim Seokjin said he would not invest a single paise in SUGA or J-Hope's business saying that both were flop ventures. On the other hand, everyone thought that Jin's idea was a good one. SUGA aka Min Yoongi proved to be the most prudent of all. The leader of BTS gave zero important to his own art business but saw immense spark in everyone else. Take a look at the results... Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM became the bias wrecker of many ARMYs this December; here's how

Not Jimin investing 13 billion for Tae’s pet hotel which is also his birthdate. ? BTS Investor’s Club pic.twitter.com/s5aAeenpVV — Vmijo31 (@Namita3110) December 21, 2022

Fans have noticed how Jimin gave away all the money to Jungkook. But Jin has people cracking up with his choices. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has also saved some cash after the investments... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Argentina's player Angel Di Maria have THIS in common