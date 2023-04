BTS members are all heading to the military by end of 2023 or early 2024. This is the only way in which the whole group can re-group by 2025 and restart their group activities. BTS member Kim Seokjin is already serving in the Korean military. The next one to go in is J-Hope. He told fans that he is going to enlist soon. In fact, he has even cut his hair considerably in is prep for the military. Rumors had spread that he was going to enlist this week. However, he told fans that he will do one elaborate live before he actually walks inside. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Justin Bieber to do a collaboration soon? ARMY gets hopeful after Bang PD shares pics and eye-catching video

IS THIS THE DATE FOR ENROLLMENT?

Unlike Kim Seokjin, J-Hope is going to enlist in the summers. Some sections of the media had reported that the date was April 20 or 18. Now, it is being said that it is confirmed at April 18. But Big Hit Music has refused to confirm the same. They said they cannot say at this time. As we know, fans tend to crowd outside the Yeonchan Military Centre which is why agencies do not reveal actual dates. Only family members and close friends are allowed to see the ceremony with which new recruits enter the military.

JHOPE WORKED HARD FOR ARMIES

J-Hope gave a performance at Lollapalooza last year before a crowd of one lakh. Then, he also performed at MAMA. The singer also released a single On The Street with his idol, J Cole. The song has got good reviews from general public especially hip--hop fans. Even his debut album Jack In The Box got good reviews. He was also one of the crowd pullers at the Paris Fashion Week. Plus, he also seen in Rush Hour with Crush.

BTS ARMY HAS A LOT IN STORE

BTS members are quickly releasing one solo project after another. Now, ARMYs are invested in Jimin's album which has got great response. In few days, SUGA aka Min Yoongi's debut solo album D-DAY is going to drop. It has some truly exciting collaborations including late Japanese music composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Jungkook is also in the US recording his new album. Fans are speculating a song with his idol Justin Bieber. Min Yoongi is doing a tour in the US, Thailand, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia.