BTS: SUGA to have a cameo in PSY's track That That produced by him? New update leaves ARMY shook

BTS fans got a huge surprise when Gangnam Style hitmaker PSY out of nowhere announced that his track That That from his album is going to drop on April 29, 2022. The song is composed by PSY, SUGA and BTS' music producer El Capitxn who is SUGA's associate for many songs like Stay Alive, Daechwita, So Far Away and others. The news came out of the blue just after ARMY made Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's With You reach the top spot on iTunes in over 100 nations. PSY whose real name is Park Jae-sang shared a video describing the song-writing process with SUGA saying that he did not feel the age gap even though Min Yoongi is 16 years younger to him.

Now, he shared one more update saying that the song features SUGA too. This has left ARMY super curious on whether SUGA is making an appearance or what. Normally, BTS artists do not feature in music videos of other labels but a cameo is possible given that PSY is a childhood idols for all the BTS members. He is one of the few people who publicly acknowledged their music and success in the K-Pop scene. Take a look at this...

Now, whether SUGA is indeed seen in the video or not is a matter of conjecture. It will be a treat for fans if that really happens. The fact that he is there in a western avatar in the poster is a hint that he might just be there. In the mean time, ARMY is busy making posters and they are quite cool...

It's feat sooooo probbbbb yesssss omg?

Plus that poster has him in cowboy attire so I sure sure hope so — ?‍⬛Shreya ♡(•-•)♡⁷ (@koooooooiut) April 27, 2022

Ft. Suga of BTS ?????????‍♀️?‍♀️?????????????? — Tannie's Salty Nipple⁷ ?|| JIMIN's OST 24/04/22 (@Anweshasingh77) April 27, 2022

min suga produced stay alive, worked on the in the seom ost, prepared for the grammys and vegas concerts, produced and featured on psy's title track, AND has been preparing for the bts comeback,, all in the span of the past few months ?? the man's love for his craft is LIMITLESS pic.twitter.com/JBFw988YNu — ley ⁷ (@kkyulkive) April 27, 2022

Well, it looks like everyone is in for a treat. PSY has put out a mini version and the start is absolutely electric. BTS SUGA has said he wants to experiment as much as possible. BTS is also having a comeback in June 10, 2022.