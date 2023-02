BTS' dance leader, rapper, songwriter and music producer J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has turned a year older. Today, the Jack In The Box documentary was also released on Hotstar. Fans were gushing over the short film which captured his growth as a solo artist. The icing on the cake was the presence of his mother, Mrs Jung. While we could not see her face we could hear her saying that she treasures every merch of her son and how she is fond of cooking and feeding people. Fans went gaga seeing the adorable bond between mom and son. J-Hope rocked the stage of Lollapalooza in Chicago and did not look like his first solo stage at all. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM makes 'HICKEY' trend on Twitter as ARMY gets curious about a mark on his neck [Read Tweets]

He is now doing a birthday live. J-Hope said his birthday plan is to have dinner with Jimin. The Vibe singer made an impromptu appearance on his VLive. Both of them danced a little for ARMYs watching the live. He said that SUGA aka Min Yoongi also sent him a cake. He showed the cake to fans. J-Hope cut a squirrel cake. Jung Hoseok spoke about how Kim Seokjin would always wish him on his birthday. He said he hoped that Jin was sleeping peacefully now. As we know, he is now serving in the military. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM's Wildflower MV copied by Bangladeshi singer Tashan? Here's what you need to know

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope said that he is very excited to see how the members do in their individual careers. He said that the sight of everyone singing Equal Sign together at Lollapalooza was a very moving experience for him. J-Hope also revealed that Namjoon and Yoongi are the two members he meets almost daily. He said that Jimin is working very hard for his first album. Fans are thrilled with this double dose of J-Hope today. We wish the Golden Hyung of BTS a very healthy and successful life ahead! Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon deletes over 100 posts from Instagram; ARMY left with mixed reactions [View Tweets]