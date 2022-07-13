BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok drops Arson MV's Teaser; ARMY declares it a 'Masterpiece'

BTS lead dancer, rapper and sub vocalist J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is the first of the members to launch his solo career. His full album Jack In The Box will be out on July 15, 2022. His first song More from the album is doing quite well. It has reached the top in the World Digital Sales Song Chart, the Spotify Global charts and Billboard too. This is quite incredible. While he is known as the dance leader of the band, ARMY knows that Jung Hoseok is behind gems of BTS like Dionysus. His stage presence is scintillating and few can hold the audience's interest like him. Also Read - Shocking! K-Pop band Stray Kids gets death threats as anti threatens to shoot them down at US concert; Oakland Police steps up security measures

Now, the teaser for Arson, the second MV from Jack In The Box is out. It looks dope. J-Hope had shared the concept pics, and he looked so different from Hobi, the sunshine of BTS. He said the idea was to show fans the real, raw and dark side of Jung Hoseok that is kind of unknown to fans with him being BTS' J-Hope. He has also stayed loyal to his hip-hop roots. More, the first song had a mix of hip-hop, grunge and rock. Fans have loved the new sound used in his album. He is working with some new people too. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok scores big with solo More; song ranks on Billboard's 'Hot 100' within 12 days of release

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hobi will be performing on July 31, 2022 at Chicago's Lollapalooza Concert. Even TXT will be there on July 30. ARMY has given a thumbs up to the teaser of Arson. Check out the reactions here... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left And Right touches 100 million; here's a look at ARMY-made edits on RM, Taehyung, SUGA and co

Advertisement

FUCKING HELL — bts ⁷?in the box (@httpsoopeok) July 13, 2022

most of the JITB promos have not been pre-empted, they just springing out on us like jack in the box ?? — ძᥙᥣᥴᥱ?⁷ in the box?ᵘᵃʳᵐʸᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ(૭ ᐕ)૭ (@dulcetbang) July 13, 2022

MY JAW LITERALLY DROPPED pic.twitter.com/1MYp5tSOYB — sen⁷ ? (@sugatradamus) July 13, 2022

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will also be the cover star for W magazine Korea. They shared the teaser and fans gushed over his silver streaks. BTS is set to perform in Busan.