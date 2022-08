BTS ARMY today we are here with a Bangtan Bomb featuring the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. It's from the Butter Era and features Jung Hoseok aka Hobi's scary side. Yep, you read that right. J-Hope is usually considered as the sunshine of BTS, the most cheerful person. However, there are times when he loses his cool too. And when J-Hope loses his cool, he's the scariest BTS member. The only thing that can make Hobi scary is when someone makes a blunder during a choreography, right ARMY? Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating mystery intensifies, Sylvester Stallone debunks divorce rumours over 'dog-fight' and more

Why J-Hope is the scariest member

So, ARMY, we came across a video wherein BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin is seen having a hearty laugh whereas J-Hope is quite serious and kinda furious too. The reason for the same is Kim Namjoon aka RM goofing up with the choreography of Butter. The Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – performed their popular hit single Butter on The Stephen Colbert Show. And during the take, RM messed up the choreography towards the end. When Jin and Hobi were checking out the tape towards the end, Jin was seen having a hearty laugh whereas J-Hope seems utter serious about the whole thing. Check out the video here:

seokjin laughing because namjoon did wrong direction in butter choreo pic.twitter.com/WCdN1LI70W — ً (@jinniesarchives) August 20, 2022

J-Hope is very particular about choreography

Being the dance lead for BTS, J-Hope looks after the choreography as well. So when anybody goofs up, J-hope immediately catches it and makes him redo it all. This has been seen during the 3J's Megan Thee Stallion X Butter remix choreography. They practised and shot over and over again. Till they got it right.

BTS members reveal J-Hope's scary side on Run BTS

Whenever the BTS members goof up the choreography, they naturally look at J-Hope who is already looking at them. It's like he gets it telepathically. It's funny and also a very admirable thing about Hobi, don't you think?