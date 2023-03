BTS rapper and lead dancer J-Hope is truly working hard for ARMY. As we know, he has announced that he has cancelled the deferment of his enlistment. He has said that he intends to go quickly and come back to BTS. His song On The Street has been a personal high for him. He has collaborated with J Cole, a rapper whom he has admired deeply. It seems J-Hope did his dances mostly on songs of J Cole as a teen. J-Hope has got immense love in the rap and hip-hop community for his new song. He was on the show Seasons with Jay Park. Also Read - BTS Suga Birthday Live turns chaotic; Jungkook, J-Hope complain as only Jimin gets reply on 'Marry Me' comment

As we know, ARMYs have a mixed history with Jay Park. People did not like the pics of Jungkook and him that came out some months back. Jay Park is a top successful Korean rapper and music producer. On the show, Seasons with Jay Park which is on KBS, the two sat down with the audience. We can see J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok looking at the girl besides him in the eye. She gets all flustered and covers her face out of shyness. It is too cute. Take a look at the same...

옆 관객분 보는 눈빛 미쳤음 ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/RENeCw6JYx — 단팥? (@RM91227) March 12, 2023

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok thanked ARMYs saying they were the driving force behind his decisions. He said he would go and return soon. J-Hope said that he would creatively challenge himself even in the future to deliver his best to the fans all over the world.

the way she started crying when Hoseok said “I will go and come back safely from the military” ? J-HOPE ON THE SEASON

J-HOPE ON THE STREET#jhope pic.twitter.com/Cg3o9O6UIi — ? j² hope #on_the_street¹³⁴? (@MapOfTheHoseok) March 12, 2023

We can see that another fan began crying the moment he spoke about enlistment. Jin aka Kim Seokjin is already a Private in the ARMY.