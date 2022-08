BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is back in the bay and he has arrived in style. He is winning hearts of late and the BTS ARMY is incredibly proud of him for all that he's achieved in the last couple of months. After his successful solo concert at Chicago's Lollapalooza, J-Hope is back in South Korea. J-Hope also intimated about his arrival with a collage of quirky selfies. ARMYs had been waiting for Hoseok's return. However, it's the way he greeted the ARMYs waiting at the airport that will tug at your heartstrings. Also Read - BTS ARMY trends 'JUNGKOOK CAME HOME' as he returns on Instagram to praise J-Hope's Lollapalooza concert [View Tweets]

J-Hope returns to South Korea

After a successful schedule in Chicago which basically consisted of interviews and the major event, that is the Lollapalooza concert, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has returned home to South Korea. He wore a cashmere sweater with a white tee and denim. He paired them with a green beanie and a black face mask. As soon as he entered the main lobby of the airport, he saw the media and the ARMYs waiting for him at the airport. He then twirled and shot finger hearts at the ARMYs all around. It's such a cutest thing to do. J-Hope seems super happy to be back in his safe place, his home. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's emotional moment at Lollapalooza moves Armaan Malik; fans thank him for the shout-out

J-Hope has safely arrived to South Korea from The US ??. Take rest well hobi ??#jhope @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/wiqirXBG38 — Aʀᴍʏsᴛ⁷★???????????(ᵉˣᵃᵐˢ) (@GirlArmy0613) August 4, 2022

J-Hope's Lollapalooza concert

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok stole the thunder at the Lollapalooza concert and how! He was the biggest trend in the Hollywood News for the last couple of weeks. Firstly, he surprised everyone with his never-before-seen avatar. From their long hairdo to his electrifying energy on stage and amazing performance with Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup and more. He has been dishing out interviews to various media portals. J-Hope is winning hearts not just with his albums but also with his concert. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope’s Lollapalooza music festival's energetic performance gets rave reviews from locals

On the work front of BTS, the boys have taken a hiatus from group activities but not completely. They will be focussing on the solo projects a bit more alongside the group projects. On their group activities front, Run BTS is coming back.