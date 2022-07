BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has reached Chicago. He is there for the final day of the Lollapalooza Festival that will happen on July 31, 2o22. J-Hope did a live on the new Weverse to have a word with ARMY. Fans went crazy seeing his long hair, collar bones and flawless skin. He revealed that he had been eating only one meal in Korea for some days. J-Hope has dropped five kgs for the festival. The lead dancer, rapper, sub vocalist and music producer will be performing for the first time as a solo performer. He has been preparing hard for a week now. Also Read - Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa opens up on Bollywood films tanking at box office; says, 'If Virat Kohli is out of form, you can't take away his records'

J-Hope looked great. In one moment, he started making grunting voices on Vlive. The kind of noises you did hear after some workout. Fans are discussing how he posted a thirst trap in the most innocuous manner. Take a look at the tweets here.... Also Read - Salman Khan reveals why he's backing Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona; says, 'Nowadays South films are...'

no bc who told hoseok it was okay to moan on live — meg⁷? (@cosychim) July 25, 2022

hoseok is feeding every single delusion i’ve ever had sir PLEASE DONT DO THIS TO ME — mae⁷ in the box ?stream MORE (@moonphorias) July 25, 2022

Estoy viendo el live de Hoseok y estoy llorando por lo hermoso que es y porque me perdí ? soy un desastre #jhope #HOBIPALOOZA#JackInTheBox #jhope_MORE #jhope_Arson pic.twitter.com/Y4nbkMEhGT — ∞ Mena⁷ ? in the box ? (@vhopetopia) July 25, 2022

JUNG HOSEOK WHAT THE FU -.?/?? pic.twitter.com/vHBrma2wqM — koo's nose lover (@jksnose) July 25, 2022

i am not surviving chicago hoseok ?‍? pic.twitter.com/ad7o8m5tJZ — cza in the box ? (@namjooningrn) July 25, 2022

JUNG HOSEOK WHAT R U DOING pic.twitter.com/o75RKgpdnZ — rae ♡ (@_lostbunnny) July 25, 2022

Jung Hoseok said that he was exploring options on what cool things to do in Chicago. He said he had grown his hair so he could do head banging at the concert. His songs have a rock vibe like More and Arson. The BTS member has just released Jack In The Box, his first solo album. It got a good critical reception, and the songs are doing well on Spotify. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal get death threat, Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow, Ranveer Singh in legal trouble for nude photoshoot and more