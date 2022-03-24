BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok tests positive for COVID-19; will he miss out on the Grammys performance?

BTS fans are getting nightmares from the announcements made by Big Hit Music. The latest member to fall prey to COVID-19 is J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok. The lead dancer-rapper-music producer of the K-Pop septet is the latest to fall prey to COVID-19. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope experienced a sore throat and decided to get a test done at the hospital. It seems he tested positive for COVID-19. The test happened on March 23 and the results are out today. It seems he completed three rounds of vaccinations including the booster shot. J-Hope is now at home taking treatment and is expected to be a part of the group's activities as soon the stipulated quarantine ends. Also Read - BTS: An ARMY imagines how the boys would react on flirtatious messages and it's hilariously on point

BTS members have been hit badly by COVID-19. RM, Jin, SUGA were the first to be affected. Then, we got the news of Jimin being operated for appendicitis and also testing positive for COVID-19. The latest one to be infected with the virus was Kim Taehyung. If all this was not enough, Jin injured his finger and underwent a small surgery for the same. Fans are sending in prayers and good wishes for Jung Hoseok. With the Grammys happening on April 4, 2022 we have to see if Hobi misses out on the performance or being there for the actual ceremony. Also Read - BTS: PTD in Seoul's background dancer spills the beans on how Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Taehyung, J-Hope, SUGA look like up, close and personal

Take care Hobi take enough rest and get back real quick

And don't worry too much we are sending all love, prayers, strength to you? ?#GetWellSoonHobi Hello.

This is BigHit

Gives anxiety? pic.twitter.com/QWlEbSnnfs — ?Winter Bear? (@purple7healing) March 24, 2022

Can the hello this is bighit music just stop? It's traumatizing at this point seeing any notification from them — Crystal⁷?|| IA (@parkjiminschick) March 24, 2022

Trauma bgt baca announce dari bighit?

Get Well Soon Our Sunshine? pic.twitter.com/5KXM8DugLj — 박혀친 (@Tyamuthia08) March 24, 2022

PLS @BIGHIT_MUSIC PROTECT JUNGKOOK AT ALL COST‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — ً (@bobbacaramel) March 24, 2022

Fuck covid !!! Istg I hate the words

hello!

This is bighit music

??????

Get well soon my Hoba ?? pic.twitter.com/Lcl7sGiOPL — DHRITI KAUSHAL (@DhritiKaushal) March 24, 2022

My sunshine ☀️ please get well soon! I hope your feeling ok ??? #hobi #GET WELL SOON pic.twitter.com/ZRDjMwG3ss — BTS is my Happy Place (@riricraig) March 24, 2022

Jungkook is the only one who is not affected. Fans have urged Big Hit Music to up the safety measures around their beloved boys. RM revealed how his dad and entire family got COVID-19 from him. The same thing happened at SUGA's place. J-Hope even said that he was consuming traditional herbal medicine. The concerts at Las Vegas starts from April 9, 2022 and fans are in gung-ho mood. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards, Jennifer Aniston calls Reese Witherspoon 'partner-in-crime' and more