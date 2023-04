BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is going to enter the military soon. The dance leader, rapper and music composer told fans that he is leaving for the military soon. After Kim Seokjin aka Jin, he is the second member of BTS to enlist. It seems there are some dates for enlistment in April as per some sources on Twitter mostly in the second half of the month. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok told fans that he intends to go and finish his military duty soon. BTS ARMY became emotional seeing Jin with the group as he was home for four to five days after getting his first leave post 100 days of service. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook slays as the newest brand ambassador of Calvin Klein; Golden Maknae gets adorably shy talking about his hot new collaboration

Jung Hoseok told fans that he got an invitation from Becky G to perform Chicken Noodle Soup at Coachella 2023 but he had to decline as he will be away in the military. In the standard notice, Big Hit Music told fans not to crowd or gather at the Yeonchan Military Centre. They said that the ceremonial procedure was only meant for family members and one or two friends. They have also warned people who are selling commercial packages to fans for the event. Kim Seokjin has had a word with J-Hope guiding him on what he needs to do before he enlists in the military. As we know, Kim Seokjin is doing very well in the centre.

#jhope made a surprise announcement that "the date of enlistment has come out." He said on Weverse Live, on the 16th, "I can't tell you in detail, but the date has already come out and it's time to prepare." pic.twitter.com/rcRCORJIUb — _._ꜰᴇʟɪᴄɪᴛʏ_? ✨ (@_felicity_1230) March 18, 2023

Can you please not go..?? During Weverse Live on the 16th, @bts_bighit's j-hope said his enlistment date is out and that he got most of the things done already! He also added, "I want to come back healthy (for AMRYs)!". ? You havev our back, Hobbie! #BTS #jhope #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/wrFuwQwtBY — SPOTV ent. (@SPOTVent_KPOPUP) March 17, 2023

BTS member J-Hope released the song On The Street with J Cole which has made many non-BTS fans take notice of J-Hope. He has also gone to cheer for Jimin on a music show a day back. These two years are going to be full of heartbreaks for ARMY!