BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is on a roll. After performing at Lollapalooza and MAMA Awards 2022, Jung Hoseok will be doing a solo stage at the 37th Golden Disc Awards. The award show is going to happen at the Rajamangala Stadium of Bangkok. His album, Jack In The Box is nominated in the Album Of The Year Category. The award show is going to happen on January 7, 2023. As we know, Jack In The Box was rated by Rolling Stone amongst the top ten albums of the year. It has come in the top 50 by other music magazines. Jack In The Box is purely a hip hop album which saw Jung Hoseok break away from his usual genre.

It remains to be seen if he will win the Album Of The Year this time. BTS won a number of awards at the event. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok received all of them. His performance was simply dazzling. On stage, he danced on songs like More and Arson. At Lollapalooza in June 2022, he performed before a crowd of more than a lakh audience. This is a great opportunity for Thai BTS ARMYs to see J-Hope. The Rajamangala Stadium has a capacity of 65K.

The dance leader, rapper and sub vocalist of BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has come into his own in 2022. His first album proved his calibre as a music producer, song writer and singer. Everyone was gaga over the kind of promotions he conceptualised around the album. He looks like a beast on stage and ARMYs are loving it.

J-Hope shared adorable pics with Kim Seokjin who has now joined the Korean military. We know that they adore each other. It seems Jin cooked a lavish dinner for everyone before he left for the military. We cannot wait to see what Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope will bring on stage at the Rajmangala Stadium.