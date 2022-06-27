BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans express displeasure as HYBE announces his first solo album will only be a digital release [Read Tweets]
BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans are annoyed as HYBE says that his first solo album will come only in digital format. Angry fans reminded them that this will make it impossible to chart on Billboard 200 Read Tweets]
BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans are eager for Jack In The Box, which is going to come out on July 2023. This is his first solo album. His first mixtape Hope World was a success, and ARMY is very excited for the same. The rapper and dance leader has been working on his first solo album for more than two years. He is the first to come out with a solo album. Other members of BTS who have heard the songs have said that it is indeed a special one. J-Hope fans have been planning to how the make the songs chart on an international level.
Also Read - Shark Tank Indian judge Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris; actor jokes, 'yeh toh doglapan nahi...' [VIEW PICS]
They have now got the biggest dampener as the album is not going to be sold physically. This is going to affect the album on the Billboard charts. Many fans feel that the decision was taken given how environmentalists are talking about how bulk buying of digital albums in a hazard in Korea. Competitive fans buy in bulk and they are often dumped later on. But many fans feel there was no need to do this. Also, they feel it is overpriced on Weverse for a digital album that hardly comes with other things like photo book and so on. Take a look at the reactions below...
Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan admits that he is protective about Sumbul Touqeer and the reason will warm your heart
J-Hope is also going to perform at the Lolapalloza Festival in Chicago at the end of July 2023. He is one of the headliners. Other members are also fully into their solo careers. Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right is a global blockbuster while Kim Taehyung attended the Celine show in Paris.
Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more actresses who continued to work despite being pregnant and proved it's not a hurdle in their professional life
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Shark Tank Indian judge Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris; actor jokes, 'yeh toh doglapan nahi...' [VIEW PICS]
Imlie: Fahmaan Khan admits that he is protective about Sumbul Touqeer and the reason will warm your heart
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more actresses who continued to work despite being pregnant and proved it's not a hurdle in their professional life
Esha Gupta, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood celebs who refused to endorse fairness products
BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans express displeasure as HYBE announces his first solo album will only be a digital release [Read Tweets]
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar and others react to Brahmastra duo's good news
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: What happens now to actress' Hollywood debut and Brahmastra promotions? Here's the Exclusive UPDATE
From Alia Bhatt to Mira Rajput Kapoor: Bollywood divas who were judged and trolled for their pregnancy announcements
Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta REVEALS she was sued for not endorsing skin whitening products; says, 'Some Indians have the mindset...'
Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria fail to score on the fashion charts
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1