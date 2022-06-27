BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans express displeasure as HYBE announces his first solo album will only be a digital release [Read Tweets]

BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's fans are eager for Jack In The Box, which is going to come out on July 2023. This is his first solo album. His first mixtape Hope World was a success, and ARMY is very excited for the same. The rapper and dance leader has been working on his first solo album for more than two years. He is the first to come out with a solo album. Other members of BTS who have heard the songs have said that it is indeed a special one. J-Hope fans have been planning to how the make the songs chart on an international level. Also Read - Shark Tank Indian judge Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris; actor jokes, 'yeh toh doglapan nahi...' [VIEW PICS]

They have now got the biggest dampener as the album is not going to be sold physically. This is going to affect the album on the Billboard charts. Many fans feel that the decision was taken given how environmentalists are talking about how bulk buying of digital albums in a hazard in Korea. Competitive fans buy in bulk and they are often dumped later on. But many fans feel there was no need to do this. Also, they feel it is overpriced on Weverse for a digital album that hardly comes with other things like photo book and so on. Take a look at the reactions below...

@bts_bighit @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Give us a physical album CD and photo book for JHOPE ALBUM?#jhope #JackInTheBox #RELEASEPHYSICALCDFORJACKINTHEBOX pic.twitter.com/XjaPiliXBh — _kookie_ (@Eva__w_) June 27, 2022

Hey @BIGHIT_MUSIC,@HYBEOFFICIALtwt Can you please release a physical CD for Jack in the Box? We want to help j-hope chart on Billboard 200. #jhope #JackInTheBox #RELEASEPHYSICALCDFORJACKINTHEBOX — Zhangsiri (@Zhangsiri3) June 27, 2022

J-Hope is also going to perform at the Lolapalloza Festival in Chicago at the end of July 2023. He is one of the headliners. Other members are also fully into their solo careers. Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right is a global blockbuster while Kim Taehyung attended the Celine show in Paris.