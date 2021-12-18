As you might be aware, BTS leader RM was in the US for a vacation and visited different places there He has now returned to South Korea. ARMY and and paparazzi spotted RM at the Incheon International Airport. ARMY even shared pictures of him at the airport. They welcomed him from an ‘extended period of rest.’ BTS member J-Hope joined in to welcome him back. “Welcome bro,” he wrote. RM also took to Instagram to announce that he was back. “Back Home,” he wrote. It seems he had gone to attend an exhibition. Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga gets top 3 spots on US Spotify, Priyanka Chopra fumes at report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife and more

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music had earlier informed about the members going on a break after 2 years. They had released a statement which read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

The statement further read, "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."