BTS ARMY would be bawling their eyes out as they got to see one of the sights which they thought would not be possible for about next two years. BTS members J-Hope and Jimin met the eldest member of the boyband Jin, Kim Seokjin. It is a known fact that Jin is serving his period in the South Korean Military. In fact, he is doing quite well and is also climbing the ladder of progress and promotion in his military service. And now, BTS ARMY is treated to the most heartening sight. Park Jimin and Jung Hoseok met with Jin a couple of minutes ago.

BTS members Jimin and J-Hope reunite with Kim Seokjin

Hollywood News has been all about BTS, their military enlistment and also their future. Apart from that, the BTS members, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, Park Jimin aka Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook have been making headlines for various reasons. But, today's headlines will be special for the ARMY. After about two months, BTS ARMY has seen Jin with his members.

While it was not an OT7 reunion, ARMY is nonetheless super happy on seeing Jimin and J-Hope dropping by to meet Jin. Kim Seokjin took to his social media handle to share a picture. In it, we see Jin in his military uniform while Jimin and J-Hope are seen in casuals. Jin truly looked like an ARMY veteran who has reunited with the kids who he helped grow up.

Check out Kim Seokjin aka Jin's Instagram post with Jimin and J-Hope here:

BTS ARMY have a collective meltdown

It is indeed one of the special moments for the BTS ARMY to see three of the BTS members. It is special because Jin who is away serving in the military finally got to see two of the members. Check out the tweets of the BTS ARMY below:

YA ALLAH SEOKJIN ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bLi8Pzs0UL — ʚїɞ sεℓ -ᴗ- (@moonoonie) March 4, 2023

I MISS PRIVATE FIRST CLASS, KIM SEOKJIN ???? https://t.co/a1pbNaPExW — Kat | ‘ON THE STREET’ OUT NOW ? (@Katchimchim_) March 4, 2023

OMG! YOU'RE STILL SO HANDSOME, MY SEOKJIN! MY ARMY HEART SO HAPPY RN!!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/WNfKWsDoMG — ⓜⓐ®ⓒⓞ WILL SEE TREASURE THIS APRIL ?? (@marcomamba) March 4, 2023

OMGGGGGG AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MSJSBSHSGWJSJSVWJWJJWK SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/6FglWThanu — Nivi⁷ on the street ?•ᴗ• (@frangipan__) March 4, 2023

Seokjin glowing, looking well makes me so happy. Can we talk about how amazing he looks ????? — JINius prince⁷ ? FACE & HOPE ON THE STREET (@JJ01263) March 4, 2023

seokjin seokjin ? — sena on the street (@loaftaeby) March 4, 2023

KIM SEOKJIN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ????? https://t.co/2D0DhJ1K1I — m (@jeon_mmxria) March 4, 2023

SEOKJIN LOOKS HEALTHY LOOK AT HIS ROUND ROSY CHEEKS ?????? pic.twitter.com/5E0mhMC75C — ayie ♡⁷ ELON IM A BTS FAN ACCT (@bngtnyie) March 4, 2023

LAS FOTOS DE HOBI Y JIMIN CON SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/aHyHw2xTMb — r. ?? (@vrmkook) March 4, 2023

Ya allah bangun tidur liat kyak gini masyaallah tambah ganteng bgt seokjin ???? https://t.co/LvatyNgfKd — heyyza || move to daegu (@mstngerine) March 4, 2023

aaaaaa seokjin i miss youuu https://t.co/pbyVdZS8s2 — rya (@rvntlr) March 4, 2023

geral dice que si seokjin está bien yo también voy a estar bien pic.twitter.com/qWWw3PiJoI — sol de invierno | I’ll wait for u ? (@IssDannie) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Jin recently grabbed headlines for his promotion stated in media reports. He has become a private which has certain perks. On the other hand, J-Hope has applied for the cancellation of his postponement of military enlistment. He also dropped On the Street with J Cole. Elsewhere, Jimin is making his solo debut soon. He was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of Tiffany and Co. Jimin is already a brand ambassador of Dior.