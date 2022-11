BTS member J-Hope delivered a spectacular show at Lollapalooza which was held in Chicago in the middle of 2022. Jimin also flew down to the US to be with J-Hope. The Arson singer slogged it out in the practice room of HYBE for six months before he blew away the audience in Chicago. Bangtan TV has released the video. It gives an insight into the emotions that J-Hope aka Hobi felt before the final moments. He said that BTS leader RM aka Namjoon sent him a message in the middle of the night that he could pull it off. J-Hope was the first from BTS to have a solo stage. Of course, we saw Jungkook of BTS performing at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon joins hands with Anderson Paak, Tablo, Colde for Indigo; ARMY awestruck [Read Tweets]



In the video, he says that he is super nervous. Jimin says he is worried too. But ChimChim states that J-Hope is the most professional one out of BTS so he does not have much stress. Becky G also pays him a surprise visit. This is how ARMY reacted on the video...

J-Hope has a couple of big nominations for MAMA Awards. He is also going to perform. It looks like he has started his rehearsals in the earnest. Watching BTS perform on stage is always a joy.