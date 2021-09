The two iconic music groups, British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS, recently came together for their first collaboration with a track titled My Universe which released on September 24. After the song was dropped online, Big Hit Music shared the documentary called Coldplay X BTS Inside ‘My Universe’ Documentary on their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. This song has left everyone surprised and people are loving it. In the My Universe music video, we see J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with an alien and ARMY is talking about it on Twitter. Some have made some hilarious memes on it while some are jealous of the aliens. They are feeling betrayed by J-Hope and Jungkook who are giving more attention to the aliens than them. Take a look at hilarious memes. Also Read - BTS X Coldplay's My Universe MV: ARMY cannot stop raving over Kim Taehyung's visuals; trend 'Our Universe V' – view tweets

Hobi how could u flirt infront of me with that alien ? girl !!! #hobi pic.twitter.com/Lc89ejBer4 — Ruhi Thakur (@ruhithakur198) September 30, 2021

can’t believe an alien got hobi to sing to her AND dance with her before i did… it’s tough out here ?✊? #hobi #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/pnqC1trprE — lai lai ⁷ ? (@lailai09) September 30, 2021

Dispatch news tomorrow :

BREAKING NEWS

"Hobi spotted flirting with an alien on an unknow planet !"

"The New couple spotted on a night date !"

?#MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS #HOBI pic.twitter.com/oIci3nHThC — Rose⁷?? (@jennyredhanded) September 30, 2021

Well, ARMY looks quite jealous of the aliens.