BTS aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are in Las Vegas, enjoying their free time apart from the concert preparations. Amidst their free schedules, BTS are attending shows and concerts of other celebrities. Just recently, BTS' rapper J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok attended a Jazz show by . Hobi shared glimpses on his Instagram gram as he watched the show. He later got a chance to meet the thirteen times-Grammy winner backstage. J-Hope was seen in casuals and they posed for the camera backstage.

Sharing the pictures, J-Hope revealed he discovered the beauty of Jazz. He called himself a fan and addressed Lady Gaga as 'my queen forever.' JHOPE elaborated his feelings after attended Lady Gaga's show, saying, "Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there's none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever!!! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!" Have a dekko at J-Hope's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

After the show, J-Hope was snapped leaving the venue. He had rolled down the window of his car and was seen blowing kisses to the ARMYs who had gathered there to catch a glimpse of him.

Jung Hoseok kissing the ARMYS that were outside the Lady Gaga show @BTS_twt #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/GWAQAZ3Nki — HOPE (@PICJHOPE) April 15, 2022

Not just J-Hope, but even BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is a huge admirer of Jazz music. When BTS had attended the Grammys, Tae had taken the initiative to meet Lady Gaga. He headed directly towards her and introduced himself. They had a hearty talk and also posed for some pictures.

Meanwhile, two more days BTS concert are remaining. They'll perform on the 15th and 16th of April. Due to the time difference, the concert will take place on the 16th and 16th of April as per IST.