BTS: J-Hope becomes first ever Korean soloist to enter top 10 of Spotify Global Artist Chart with his album Jack In The Box

BTS fans are over the moon. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok told fans that he was nervous but excited about his first album, Jack In The Box. While the first MV More came out ten days back, Arson which released on Friday has blown away the public. This is not all. Music critics have rated the album four stars for its discography and lyrics. Some of the songs like Equal Sign have got an thumbs up for its anti-discriminatory message. Others like Future and Safety Zone have also surprised the public. Now, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has become the first Korean soloist to enter the Global Top Ten of Spotify with his album. Also Read - Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood actors who the Tiger 3 siren has shared her hottest onscreen kisses with

The only other act from Korea is BTS. He is there with the likes of Drake, San Benito, Harry Styles and others. In 2018, his mixtape Hope World got a debut of 1.4 million on Spotify Global. In 2022, it is close to 18 million on the same platform. The best performing song is More followed by Arson and Equal Sign. All the songs are there in the US Spotify Charts. Arson and More are there in the Indian charts as well. SUGA also had all tracks debuting on Spotify Global with his mixtape AgustD which had Daechwita. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma opens up on having a baby with Mimoh, Hina Khan-Nia Sharma on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more

j-hope (@BTS_twt) is the 2nd Korean/k-pop act ever to enter top 10 of Spotify's Daily Top Artists Global Chart, after BTS! — BTS Spotify Centre⁷ (@ARMYonSpotify) July 16, 2022

j-hope's 'Jack In the Box' earns the biggest debut for an album by a Korean soloist in Spotify history. — chart data (@chartdata) July 16, 2022

JUNG HOSEOK IS MAKING HISTORY WITH HIS FIRST SOLO ALBUM ‘JACK IN THE BOX’ AND I'M SO PROUD OF HIM ?? CONGRATULATIONS JHOPE#JackInTheBox #jhope_Arson #jhope pic.twitter.com/sN3FJIyO9N — YET TO COME⁷ ~? (@Bts7angelic) July 16, 2022

Countries that streamed the most J-hope on Youtube in the last 28 days pic.twitter.com/SGONHvdcR6 — Nicolle⁷ in the box ? (@EgosShadow7) July 16, 2022

We can see that the contribution of India is quite big here. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok of BTS is the first to release his mixtape. He has promised fans a huge surprise at Lollapalooza Fest on July 31, 2022. Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace parenthood with Alia Bhatt; here's what Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and his other famous exes are up to