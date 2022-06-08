BTS: J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to have a solo stage at Lollapalooza Music Fest in Chicago; joins Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and more

Last night, the first teaser of Yet To Come dropped. Now, J-Hope is going to perform solo at the Lollapalooza Music Fest in Chicago. The announcement happened last night. J-Hope or Jung Hoseok has been promising fans a new mixtape soon, and ARMY feels one of his new songs might make a debut at the festival. It seems Doja Cat was scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza Music Fest but she backed due to some medical issues. So, J-Hope or Jung Hoseok will be headlining the last day of the music festival. Along with BTS ARMY, there is good news for TXT fans too as they are performing on Saturday. Also Read - Vikram: Two sequels of Kamal Haasan starrer in the works? Here's what we know about Vikram 2 and Vikram 3

Taking to Instagram, J-Hope wrote, "This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!" J-Hope has a huge fan following in the States. His hit songs include Mama, Chicken Noodle Soup, Ego, Blue Side and others. The last time any BTS member headlined a solo stage was when RM performed in Seoul in 2015. He debuted some songs from his mixtape. The tickets of the day have already been sold out. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anu in shock after knowing about Anuj's first marriage, Barkha to wage war against her and more

SO PROUD OF HOBI!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ib9GAkx69o — ᴮᴱPilar RM⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ YET TO COME ? (@btsoul7) June 8, 2022

I have a strong feeling at least some of the members will be there, maybe maknae line. It's Jhope's first solo concert without bts, so they will likely show up to support such a big milestone for hobi. I mean, jk wanted to go with hobi to la for cns mv shooting so not farfetched — Dynamite⁷? ? I'm Diamond you know I glow up (@hobi_loves_you) June 8, 2022

Good God I wokeup to this news and its his first solo stage and being the first South Korean headliner ohh I'm feeling so proud of him, y'all better cheer your lungs out whole 1hr and enjoy his rap and dance!!! So Proud of you Hobi? https://t.co/ijo2D81Y6j — ?????⁷220610ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@MsChittitherobo) June 8, 2022

This is indeed big news. Last night, the teaser of Yet To Come was unveiled. BTS Proof is an anthology album with three new tracks. They have other songs like Run BTS and Born Singer. All the members will perform together at Music Bank for the comeback. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Janhit Mein Jaari to Jurassic World Dominion; your ultimate low down on all the theatrical and OTT releases