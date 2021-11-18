BTS' J-Hope calls fellow member Jimin 'Super Sayian' during wacky Butter photoshoot, leaving both ARMY and Dragon Ball fans overjoyed – WATCH VIDEO

Super Saiyan alludes to a transformation stage in the Dragon Ball series, linked to the genes of the Saiyan race within the franchise, and hence, the way Jimin transforms for the Butter photoshoot evokes the analogy from J-Hope