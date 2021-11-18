BTS recently held a photoshoot for their uber-popular song, Butter, and needless to say, the behind the scenes footage of the shoot, is totally wacky as it usually is with any BTS photoshoot. However, the highlight of the photoshoot has got to be video clip, where J-Hope addresses fellow band member Jimin as 'Super Saiyan' in reference to the sprawling Drangon Ball universe, based on the famous Japanese manga series and its multiple anime and live-action adaptations. This also alluded to the K-pop band being Dragon Ball fans, thus leaving both ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) and Dragon Ball aficionados overjoyed with the latest clip. Also Read - BTS 'ghosts' paparazzi and crazy fans upon their arrival in Los Angeles; ARMY says, 'Privacy and safety is always top priority'

For the uninitiated, Super Saiyan alludes to a transformation stage in the Dragon Ball series, linked to the genes of the Saiyan race within the franchise, and hence, the way Jimin transforms for the Butter photoshoot evokes the analogy from his colleague. The video begins with J-Hope asking Jimin, "Oh, are you a Super Saiyan?" leaving the latter in splits, after which the former continues, "Oh, you look like a Super Saiyan, great," and his friend responds with a finger heart sign. For the record, Jimin is sports a multi-coloured, spiked hairdo, with a white sleeveless T-shirt under a sheer full sleeve top, paired with black shorts. Watch the video below:

BTS, which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, released Butter earlier this year and it became the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021, holding onto its position for nine straight weeks.