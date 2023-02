BTS rapper and dance leader J-Hope has confirmed that he will enlist in the military soon. It looks like he will join the military training centre in the summer. Big Hit Music made a small announcement in the morning. BTS fans aka ARMYs are extremely unhappy. However, Kim Seokjin aka Jin did not fail to lighten the mood even in this tough time. As soon as the news came out, he posted on Weverse that he is going to be a Private soon. He said that J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok should not look at him directly in the eye when the two met in the camp. He also told him how a new recruit needs to salute his seniors. Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

seokjin said do not even THINK about looking at me, TRAINEE pic.twitter.com/JCdQ6no2SO — ? ⁷ ᴰ² (@kosmicyoon) February 26, 2023

Later, J-Hope did a Vlive where he said that Jin called him up as soon as he got the news. He answered all the queries that Jung Hoseok and also gave him some tips based on his experiences so far in the military. He said that Jin said that it has already been 80 days away from the members for Kim Seokjin. ARMYs do not know whether to laugh or cry as 2Seok indulge in such banter. Take a look at some of the reactions...

?️ How was the call with Jin-hyung?

?️ As soon as the announcement went out, he gave me a call. "J-Hope! I heard the news!" And he asked a bunch of questions and he helped me with things I needed. — christa⁷ ??️? (@ryuminating) February 26, 2023

?️ i love you all so so much. please look forward to my last present before enlistment a lot, take care of your health, take care and stay safe. i love you everyone. ill come again. love you army. for the first time in a while please fill the comments with purple hearts for jhope — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 26, 2023

my mans seokjin is alr stressing hobi out ?? — dani⁷ !!! hobiuary (@seokietonin) February 26, 2023

BTS members Jung Hoseok and Kim Seokjin are the best of buddies. J-Hope said that he wanted to be around for Jimin's solo debut. He said that Park Jimin has worked very hard, and the whole album has turned out really good.