BTS member J-Hope recently partook in a fan interaction on Weverse, which got pretty intense and even somewhat bizarre to say the least. When it comes to ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as), no request or antic can be considered a stretch as we've seen in the past, but this recent exchange between J-Hope and his fans might just take the cake, stand, bakery and baker along with it. The singer-songwriter did indulge fans to the best of his abilities, but there came a point where he was simply compelled to draw the line. Also Read - BTS: Jin and J-Hope play a customer and plant shop owner in new Bangtan Bomb video and it's HILARIOUS AF