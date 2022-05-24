BTS singer J-Hope seemed to be in a nostalgic mode. He shared several throwback pictures clicked with RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. He even shared an old hand-written letter from Jimin and also a photo of a 2012 concert ticket. He posted these on his Instagram Stories. Also Read - KGF 3: Yash and Prashanth Neel film won't release in 2023 – here's how many years you'll have to wait to watch it

The hand-written letter, as translated by @BTStranslation_, read, "To, Hoseokie hyung (elder brother). Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I'm writing a letter to a member, so it's a little awkward (laughs). I'm dying of the cheesiness (laughs). I couldn't celebrate hyung's birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me. But this time I wanted anything at all out of (what I wanted) so I've tried preparing even if it's simple."

It further read, "Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart!!! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me (laughs). This is something I always couldn't get to say but while being in Bangtan, you're guiding (us) well from beside us as much as (a) leader."

The letter also read, "I'm always thankful and please guide (us) the members well in the future too. Hyung probably also has a lot of worries and tough things but thank you for always working even harder than the members without showing it. It'll be hard in future too so please really take care of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but... Anyway, and happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well-! (very cutely) Love you! (very cutely) - dongsaeng (younger sibling) Jiminie."

Now, isn’t that really sweet?