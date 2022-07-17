BTS: J-Hope gets solid support from desi Bangtan fans; Arson MV gets its biggest YouTube debut from India

BTS fans are determined to give J-Hope a solid debut for his first album, Jack In The Box. Well, the album has got terrific ratings from music critics who have loved the combo of hip-hop, rock, funk and metal which Jung Hoseok has used to convey darker themes. While the More MV was liked by many, Arson is real dope. The rapper-dance leader and sub vocalist's styling, the whole concept and visuals have blown away the general public. BTS has a huge fandom in India. Well, it is one of the leading nations along with the US, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam to support Arson on all platforms. Also Read - Imlie Leap: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's show to embark on a new story of love and hate? Five interesting twists for viewers

Indian BTS fans have again lived upto the reputation of being monster streamers. India gave Arson MV 1.34 million views on day one. It is huge. It was the second most watched music video in India after Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Baarish Aa Gayi. BTW, Baarish Aa Gayi got the biggest debut on YouTube globally. Hyderabad, Delhi and Kochi have streamed Arson a lot. Bengaluru and Mumbai are on the fourth and fifth place. The song is being liked even by non-BTS fans. International fans have rallied behind J-Hope keeping their promise of supporting all the seven.

Top countries Arson debut on YouTube:

#1 India - 1.34M ??

#2 USA - 1.05M

#3 Mexico - 986k

#4 Indonesia - 689k

#5 Vietnam - 561k

#6 Philippines - 502k

#7 Brazil - 474k

#8 Japan - 426k

#9 South Korea - 359k

#10 Russia - 330k — BTS STREAM TEAM ?? (@btsstreamteamin) July 17, 2022

Top J-Hope songs on YouTube India (8-15th):

#1 Arson - 1.34M

#2 More - 617k

#3 CNS - 91.6k

#4 ddaeng unofficial lyric video - 41.1k

#5 Pandora's box - 25.7k

#6 Daydream -24.7k

#7 Graduation video (jungkook, jimin ,J-Hope) -24.5k

#8 Stop -18k

#9 equal sign -16.4k

#10 Future -14.5k — BTS STREAM TEAM ?? (@btsstreamteamin) July 17, 2022

Top J-Hope songs streamed on YouTube global:

#1 Arson - 11.6M

#2 More - 8.8M

#3 CNS - 1.97M

#4 unofficial lyrics video ddaeng?

#5 Pandora's box audio - 469k

#6 Daydream - 402k

#7 Equal sign audio - 361k

#8 Stop audio - 352k

#9 Safety Zone audio - 331k

#10 Future audio - 310k — BTS STREAM TEAM ?? (@btsstreamteamin) July 17, 2022

BTS' dance leader J-Hope in his interviews clarified that the band is not on a hiatus. He said that doing solo works along with group albums is the only way to flourish and grow. He will be performing at Lollapalooza and is working hard for his live performance in front of the Chicago crowd.