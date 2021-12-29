BTS: J-Hope gives perfect pre New Year's gift to ARMY, shares hot and cute UNSEEN pic of leader RM

BTS is making news every single day. The Bangtan Boys have come on Instagram and there is more mayhem. Today, J-Hope who is one of the most active BTS members on Instagram shared a picture of Kim Namjoon on his Insta stories. In the pic, we can see him in white baggy pants and a white vest. The razorback vest gives a great glimpse of RM's beefed up body. The BTS frontman has been talking about working out religiously in the lockdown. His bandmates also teased him as the 'Hulk' in one of their interviews. We have got glimpses of his body during the concerts but this is one of the best views... Also Read - BTS: Throwback to the time when a beautiful girl left the Bangtan Boys swooning in the gym but with a twist - watch HILARIOUS video

This is the pic shared by J-Hope on his account. Well, RM also reposted it with a laughing emoji. We are sure he expected a deluge of thirst comments on Twitter after this. After all, Daddy and Joon have been synonymous throughout 2021. In the pic, he is flashing his cute dimples along with that lethal body. Fans are started posting thirst comments as expected. During In The Soop 2, editors covered Namjoon with a sticker.

I REPEAT, EVERYBODY SAY THANK YOU JUNG HOSEOK COZ WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK KIM NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/MYZmF7WFnj — CL⁷ (@mochigiggles) December 29, 2021

IM FUCKING DIZZY??

KIM NAMJOON CAN YOU PLEASE CALM DOWN (i know im the one who have to calm down but DAMN NAMJOON) pic.twitter.com/vL0dAdSWBf — S A S H A ⁷ (@naranamu) December 29, 2021

THAT OUTFIT THAT SMILE THAT BODY KIM NAMJOON HSKSHSKSJSJSJ ?? pic.twitter.com/cp3Xnn5Gzn — Ayesha⁷?️?? (@bulletproofjinx) December 29, 2021

IM SORRY BUT I WANNA TEAR OFF HIS SHIRT SO BAD THEN EAT HIM WHOLE. I WANT THE ENTIRETY OF KIM NAMJOON INSIDE OF ME pic.twitter.com/rvUMUO9aj1 — MIT☾H⁷ misses bts (@NAMJIK00KIE) December 29, 2021

KIM NAMJOON I’M NOT YOUR STRONGEST SOLDIER pic.twitter.com/OExrNxC7OM — ًmatt⁷? (@mochifilters_) December 29, 2021

We can see that there is a meltdown on social media. RM kept fans posted about his museum visits in the US by sharing gorgeous pics. He has put three more posts today. As of now, he is in quarantine as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Let us wish him, Yoongi and Jin a speedy recovery!