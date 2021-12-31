BTS members are known for their generosity. Now, in a noble gesture, J- made a generous donation of 100 million KRW which is approximately $84,000 to charity on New Year’s Eve. The money will be used for underprivileged children. According to a report by ChildFund Korea, the singer made the donation for the children suffering from economic hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer hoped his contribution will be used to for the kids to have a warm winter. Contributing the amount, the singer said that he I was concerned for children who would be spending a cold and lonely holiday season due to economic hardships from the COIVD-19 pandemic. According to reports, the donation will be reportedly used to pay the heating bills of child care facilities and of those families with low-income. That’s not all, it will also support those who have children with illness. Also Read - BTS leader RM dating a wealthy non-celebrity? Big Hit Music issues another clarification after Jungkook's case

Meanwhile, the BTS members were hit by COVID-19 crisis recently. Suga, RM and Jin were tested positive. In a detailed statement, Big Hit Music wrote,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."