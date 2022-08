BTS member J-Hope recently performed at Lollapalooza and he was the first Korean act to headline the festival. His presence at the prestigious event left his fans in awe of him. His electrifying performance set the internet on fire. J-Hope's performance received a lot of praise and love from his fans. The handsome star owned the stage with his charming personality and on-point energy. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin reveals he's joined a big company; Bad Decisions singer leaves ARMY in shock [View tweets]

A clip of J-Hope appearing to nearly spanking one of his backup dancers during "Hope World" event is going viral on social media. Moreover, Jimin's reaction to the video has left his fans worried. Well, let us tell you the footage that is going viral on the internet of J-Hope nearly spanking a backup dancer was shot from a different angle. A new clip showcases a different angle and it is clear that J-Hope was dancing at a distance from the backup dancer. J-Hope's Lollapalooza is trending on the Hollywood news.

Watch the clips here -

Moreover, the fans have said that Jimin's apparent reaction to the spank by covering his face was actually edited into TikTok from another video. Jimin's surprised reaction was to J-Hope sending an air hug during his performance. Well, the video showcases how J-Hope had amazing and great chemistry with his backup dancers during his performance and enjoyed himself to the fullest.