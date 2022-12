BTS ARMY y'all would be missing the members a lot, right? Well, one of the BTS members Kim Seokjin aka Jin has enlisted in the military while the others six members are quite busy with their work. The boys are going to complete their projects and then enlist in the military one by one. And till then you could calm yourself with the newest Bangtan Bomb. It is J-Hope's BTS from the time he visited Japan. Also Read - BTS ARMY floods military community with concerned messages for Kim Seokjin aka Jin; family members of other recruits furious

Hobi drops by the Proof exhibition in Tokyo

A couple of weeks ago, J-Hope attended the Mama award all by himself. He performed on his latest solo album and also picked several awards. And while in Japan, J-Hope also attended the exhibition in Tokyo. He was dressed in casuals and went through each section one by one. J-Hope's video is going viral in Hollywood News right now.

Hobi proudly states he raised BTS' Maknae line

When J-Hope is at the museum, he goes through the concept photos of Proof one by one. When he sees Jungkook, Hobi says that he never listens but has grown up to be handsome. He boasts about raising Jimin and Taehyung as well. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope's face when he looks at the maknae line is super adorable. Check out Hobi's visit to the Proof Exhibition in Tokyo here:

ARMY gets emotional about J-Hope's Bangtan Bomb

Seeing Hobi walk through the whole exhibition centre and reminisce all the memories, even dance to an old choreography has left them all emotional. J-Hope's behaviour when he says the pictures of the maknae have left them emotional. Check out the tweets here:

The way hobi kept looking at them proudly & kept saying "I raised them.. i raised him... i raised him too" OH MY HEART HE IS SO PRECIOUS??pic.twitter.com/1oWkRJbV6O — Shirley ? (@winterbeartaete) December 18, 2022

"They are my boys ,I raised them " hobi to the maknae line ??pic.twitter.com/AFA1cKbrDz — Jiya⁷ ?‍? WE LOVE YOU JIN ?? (@BTSTJ4SR) December 18, 2022

Just like a mom talking about their unruly child kjkjkjkkk — ✨Steph⁷✨? military wife era (@oyaoyaOvO) December 18, 2022

hobi about his 3 babies?? pic.twitter.com/JIhzpb54Nd — naz⁷ (@shy_taegi) December 18, 2022

? Eventhough he never listens but he surely is handsome huh Jsjskskskslssjhs what a naughty maknae jungkook is?????#JHOPE #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/K2UKakhYsn — Ai`⁷ (@ainanazriii) December 18, 2022

? (to ?) My baby of course, my baby. I raised them indeed

? (to ?) What more is there to say? This hyung is just the maknae, maknae.

? (to ?) KYAA~ I raised him too #JHOPE #JIMIN #JIN #V pic.twitter.com/F3e0CXj6Z4 — Ai`⁷ (@ainanazriii) December 18, 2022

When he's at Jimin's photo, the youtube subtitles say "They're my boys, I raised them" ? just thought I should leave it here so we can have a bunch of translations as usual — PTDvcrNamKook?WarmNini (@RmeMogu) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, J-Hope's popularity has reached higher after the success of Jack In The Box, his first solo album. J-Hope was the first member to drop his solo album. Hobi is such a sunshine!