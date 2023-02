BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok released Jack In The Box in July last year. He was the first BTS member to release his first full-fledged solo album. BTS members will be exploring their solo projects a little more alongside the group projects. They might go low on group music and bring the OT7 content for a while. Talking about Jack In The Box by J-Hope, a documentary of the same will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. And ahead of the same, Disney Plus Hotstar dropped a short Q&A video online. And in it, J-Hope proves that he is a true-blue ARMY. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Chris Evans in The Gray Man 2, J-Hope's parents react to Lollapalooza performance and more

J-Hope answers questions of Jack In The Box

For the unversed, Disney Plus has joined hands with BTS. They will be releasing BTS-related content on Disney Plus for the ARMYs. And hence, they are now releasing the Jack In The Box documentary on 17th February, a day before J-Hope's birthday. And to promote the same, J-Hope released a small video in association with Disney Plus Hostar in which he answered all the questions related to his album and about himself. J-Hope revealed that he has been analysing his past, trying to get back his dancing style and finding his basics again. He got all philosophical and it seems like he is growing wiser with age.

J-Hope is an ARMY too

In the video when asked about the kind of content he watches on Disney Plus Hotstar, J-Hope revealed that there's a lot to watch. And he keeps scrolling. He reminisced how during childhood, he wanted to watch a lot of things. J-Hope ultimately added that he watches his own video which is BTS: Permission To Dance in LA which is available to watch on the OTT Platform. The video is going viral in Hollywood News section.

Watch J-Hope being true-blue ARMY video below:



J-Hope also shared what's he looking for in 2023. He revealed he is looking forward to seeing members release their solo projects and supporting them. He also shared that he has a lot of things on his platter.