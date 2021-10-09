BTS' J-Hope proves to be a Squid Game fan, James Bond star Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and other trending Hollywood news of this week

It is Saturday and it is time to sit back and read about all the stars who made it to the headlines over the week. From BTS members to James Bond star , a lot of stars remained in the news for several reasons. So without any further ado, here are all the trending stories of the week. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio is a BTS fan, Britney Spears scouts destinations for wedding and more

BTS' J-Hope proves to be a Squid Game fan

K-pop band BTS' member J-Hope recently proved that he is a Squid Game fan. The Netflix's show is currently among the most trending ones amidst the masses. A fan asked him a question that read, "Oppa Oppa did you see squid game?" J-Hope replied asking, "Would you like to play ddakji with me?" This proved that he has indeed watched Squid Game.

James Bond star Daniel Craig honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig who recently featured in No Time To Die as James Bond was honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. He got a star next to that of the late , who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

says he is happy amidst romance with

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' whirlwind romance keep their fans swooning, the Batman actor recently spoke about being in a happy space. Talking to Extra, he said, "It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."

and Chris Evans dating?

Netizens have come up with a wild speculation that singer Selena Gomez and Captain America star Chris Evans are a couple. The rumours started doing the rounds on the internet after Chris allegedly started following Selena on Instagram. He follows very few people on social media and thus, fans started speculating their bond.

Madonna flashes on 's show

As Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she flashed her butt as she seemed to be in the mood to "disturb the peace" of the viewers. Teasing Jimmy Fallon, Madonna first got on the desk and then lifted her skirt giving a quick view of her black underwear.