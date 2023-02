Korean boy band BTS has seven members and all of them are equally famous. J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, Jungkook and Suga enjoying a great fan following. Every time a member is spotted in public, ARMY as their fans are known as goes insane. This time, ARMY is crushing over J-Hope aka Hobi. The star recently celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with sweet wishes. In fact, Jin who is serving in the military kept up with the tradition and wished J-Hope on Instagram. Now, new pictures of J-Hope from Incheon Airport have gone viral. Also Read - BTS: Jin makes a brief return to Instagram to wish J-Hope on his birthday; ARMY is crying happy tears [VIEW TWEETS]

J-Hope has apparently flown off to New York for work commitments. As he reached Incheon Airport to take his flight, he was greeted by media and fans who even sang a Happy Birthday song for him. As he entered, Hobi pulled off a cute happy dance that melt everyone's hearts. J-Hope pulled off a classy look and was dressed in all-black attire. He wore a black leather zipper jacket which he teamed with Louis Vuitton pants. He carried a hat and looked cute. For safety purposes, he had his mask on. AMRY is going all gaga over his happy dance and are calling him cute.

Entertainment News: Check out J-Hope's video below:

Hobi at Incheon Airport leaving for New York an his overseas schedule

He's so cute... they sang happy birthday to him HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT ? ?#HappyBirthdayJhope #JHOPE #BTS #ARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qqw9AU3RiC — @ BTS _WAWA_Yully (@Yully77322163) February 19, 2023

My sunshine #JHOPE cute moves in front of #BTSArmy who waiting for and sing for birthday wish ???heading to new york for overseas shedule HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JHOPE #BTSJHOPE #BTS @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #방탄소년단제이홉 pic.twitter.com/PVebmOzQXQ — JANANI⁷.KHJ ?‍? ? (@LUVJANANI) February 19, 2023

Hobi is going to New York, please stay safe ?

ARMY sung the happy birthday to him at the airport ? HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT J-HOPE

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT HOBI @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MGfu4I2wgq — Malvi⁷ ᴠɪʙᴇ ᴊᴀɴ 13 ARMY AR??? (@MalviG17) February 19, 2023

He is cute, isn't he? Now we are looking forward to his New York Diaries.