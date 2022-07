BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is making a lot of noise in the pop world and we are loving it. Hobi has become the biggest celebrity right now what with taking over the Music festival, solo album and interviews. BTS' J-Hope is soon going to headline the Lollapalooza and ARMYs are super excited for the same. American ARMYs and some who have the privilege of attending of Jung Hoseok at Hobipalooza have turned up in huge numbers. Also Read - BTS: On Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans from Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile and other nations shower love on their Baby Bear — view pics

J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza soon

ARMYs, we are just a couple of hours away from BTS member J-Hope's Lollapalooza concert. This is his first ever solo concert and a very proud moment for Hobi and ARMYs indeed. While y'all are all charged up, J-Hope is working on himself and recharging himself to entertain y'all in just a couple of hours. Pictures of J-Hope from the Lollapalooza concert are going viral. It is the second biggest event of J-Hope's solo career in the last two months, the first being the release of his album - Jack In The Box and now, the Lollapalooza concert. J-Hope as always is working hard to make ARMYs proud. It is said that Hobi might perform on his new songs - Arson, More and other hits. Becky G is said to share the stage as they perform on Chicken Noodle Soup. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet.

J-Hope pulls in a massive crowd at Lollapalooza

Pictures and video clips of BTS ARMY at the Lollapalooza, waiting for the event which is said to begin in a couple of hours, are going viral. ARMYs have gathered in huge numbers already and cannot wait to enjoy Hobi's solo concert and groove with him on his songs. And infact, as per the reports, BTS' J-Hope has been named the highest ticket-selling artist in the history of Lollapalooza. It is indeed one of the proudest moments for Hobi stans and ARMYs.

Hobi #Lollapalooza Soundcheck Setlist 1. Daydream

2. More

3. Arson

4. Baseline

5. Blueside

6. Hangsang

7. P.O.P

8. Equal Sign

9. Stop

10. Safety Zone

11. What if

12. Dynamite

13. Ego

14. Hope World

15. Just Dance

16. Chicken Noodle Soup (CNS)

Meanwhile, J-Hope finally met J-Cole at TXT's Lollapalooza concert. BTS' Jimin and Bang PD have also joined Hobi in Chicago for the Lollapalooza.