K-pop boy band BTS is everyone's favourite. The septet has been traveling across the world for concerts. Currently, a few band members are in Las Vegas, US as they are going to be performing at their Permission To Dance on Stage concert. Later, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Jin, and V are going to mark their presence at Grammy Awards 2022. However, there have been some hurdles for BTS over the past few days. J-Hope could not travel with the band members as he tested positive for COVID-19. But he will be surely be attending the Grammys as he has now recovered.

J-Hope himself updates fans (ARMY) that he has now recovered from Coronavirus and is fit to travel. On Weverse, he updated his fans and said, "You were all worried, right? I'm really okay! I eat well and sleep well during my quarantine, so I'll get better quickly. I was so worried because it was confirmed/it happened at an important time." He further updated his fans that he took good rest and took medicines on time. He mentioned that he was bothered with the thought that his fans are worried about him. He said, "I already woke up, so I said, "Take medicine and rest well! Let's recover quickly and show you a good performance!" ' That's how I spent my quarantine period. More than anything, I thought the fans were worried. It bothered me!! I'm sorry to say hello only now. Now that quarantine is over! I'll join you/the guys soon according to the (quarantine) procedure!"

Agency BigHit Music also shared an update about J-Hope recovery and stated that he will be traveling to the US to be at Grammys 2022. "J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the GRAMMY awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure. It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines," read the statement.

While J-Hope has recovered, Jungkook has now tested positive for COVID-19.