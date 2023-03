BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will be headed to the military soon. He is the second one to enlist after Kim Seokjin aka Jin. His latest song On The Street a collab with rap icon J Cole has got immense appreciation. The song is his highest charting in the UK. Moreover, many people from the US have liked J-Hope a lot. This has led to his previous works being discovered. On The Street has got its second win. Jung Hoseok came on Weverse for a bit to talk with ARMYs. A fan girl of SUGA aka Min Yoongi introduced herself as I am Yoongi's wife. Jung Hoseok who was in the mood to play along said Hi, sister-in-law. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook makes ARMYs emotional with a long Weverse Live; from RM calling him 'Baby' to the Golden Maknae again mentioning Naatu Naatu; here's a recap

While the husband in question is completely unaware ?pic.twitter.com/eCzemQOAVF — neha._ot⁷ SmokeSprite???(fan acc)??‍♀️ (@neha_ot7bts) March 16, 2023

We know, Jungkook has been slaying in his lives. J-Hope apparently read comments where fans asked if Jungkook was crying. He said he was unaware that he cried. But he said that he was a strong boy and would recover soon if he was feeling low.

As we know, Min Yoongi aka SUGA is the embodiment of marriage in BTS. Fan girls love to propose to a man brimming with talents in music, cooking, home interiors and what not.

NOW THE QUESTION IS HOW MANY SISTERS-IN-LAW DO YOU HAVE J-HOPE??? — 1997 (@lofjeon) March 16, 2023

HOW DID WE GO FROM "YOONGI MARRY ME" TO "I'M YOONGI'S WIFE"??? ?? — M⁷? 아포방포 (@kookiexvibes_) March 16, 2023

HOBI KNOWS TO PLAY ALONG ????????????????????? — Anshi⁷?(BOARDS) (@ttaevearr) March 16, 2023

SUGA aka Min Yoongi will be doing his tour in Indonesia and the US in the coming days. He has begun his preparations for the same. BTS members have kept fans booked and busy!